We know that the strongest business relationships are built on trust, communication and shared successes. We are committed to helping clients achieve desired results by supporting our legal experience with the industry’s most effective tools: pricing flexibility and legal project management (LPM) discipline. At Hunton, thoughtful pricing and LPM are more than good ideas — they are core strengths to which we have committed considerable time, resources and training. Through our many years of practicing intentional pricing and proactive legal project management, we have accumulated substantial experience and can provide compelling options and support in all situations.

Client Benefits

Pricing flexibility and LPM help clients and law firms answer a key question: how can we scope, plan, price, manage and resolve legal matters successfully while providing the highest legal value?

We understand that in-house counsel face pressure to reduce and justify legal costs while ensuring optimal legal service delivery to their organizations. That is why we have invested in internal resources to help our lawyers skillfully design and proactively manage client engagements. We have a Pricing & LPM team that works closely with firm attorneys and other legal professionals to deliver the following core benefits to clients:

Appropriate fee arrangements (AFAs) that are aligned with client goals

Improved budgeting and cost containment

Greater predictability in task management, timelines and deliverables

Increased flexibility in the face of scope changes

More effective, timely communication between in-house and outside legal teams

Experience

Our Pricing & LPM team consists of seasoned professionals with deep knowledge of pricing, project management, and financial data analytics. The team members are recognized as industry leaders with a strong presence in conferences, seminars and professional organizations. The majority of team members hold certifications and accreditations from organizations such as the LawVision LPM Institute, the Total Value Partnering Institute and the Legal Lean Sigma Institute. The Pricing & LPM team works closely with lawyers as well as practice management, business intake and business development professionals across the firm to deliver value, transparency and predictability to our clients.



