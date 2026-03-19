Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.

Growth and Development

Our collegial working environment supports the growth of our people.

At Hunton, we are committed to providing a welcoming, professional work atmosphere for our lawyers and staff, because we believe that every individual is deserving of respect, regardless of their race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital status, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or any other legally protected status.

Supportive Initiatives

We support initiatives that give lawyers the opportunity to contribute to their communities.

The firm has a variety of programs in place to facilitate the recruitment of lawyers of diverse backgrounds, as part and parcel of the firm’s efforts to recruit the best talent to best serve the needs of our clients. We participate in minority job fairs, collaborate with law school minority organizations, and promote open positions on diversity-related career websites.

Our firm provides avenues to a variety of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities for our lawyers. Our lawyers are actively involved in diversity-related bar associations, industry groups and community organizations. We also support our lawyers who pursue leadership roles in organizations that support diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, such as the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Hispanic National Bar Association and the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

Women at Hunton

Women lawyers find that Hunton is a place they can excel.

Hunton strongly supports the recruitment, retention and advancement of women lawyers. We are proud of the leadership positions held by women within the firm. Women partners serve as members of our Executive Committee; manage our firm offices in Charlotte, Houston, New York, Richmond, San Francisco, and Los Angeles and head or co-head various practices such as tax and ERISA; environmental; financial institutions corporate and regulatory; labor and employment; global technology, outsourcing and privacy; capital markets; commercial litigation; energy litigation; real estate; and products and mass tort litigation. They serve as chairs or co-chairs for the associates, diversity & inclusion, ethics, opinion, pro bono and recruiting committees.

Female lawyers are encouraged to assume leadership roles outside the firm in bar, legal industry and community service organizations. The firm also sponsors our women lawyers’ participation in external programming, conferences and events that promote professional development, as well as diversity and inclusion in the profession.

The firm offers a wide variety of resources and support to help our lawyers better manage their personal and professional commitments. These include flexible work arrangements, leave policies, emergency back-up adult and child care programs, and an on-ramp-off-ramp program allowing lawyers to take up to five years away from practice to focus on personal and family needs.

Our efforts on behalf of women lawyers have not gone unnoticed. We are proud to have been selected as one of the Best Law Firms for Women by Working Mother Media almost every year since the listing was established, to have received two Category Honors in the 2019 Yale Law Women Top Ten Family-Friendly Firms listing, and to have been named among the 100 Top Workplaces for Women by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.

Veterans and Individuals with Disabilities

We value the strength of our veterans and individuals with disabilities.

The firm continues its outreach and recruitment efforts in recruiting and hiring veterans and individuals with disabilities, posting job openings on sites such as RecruitMilitary and abilityJOBS.com. Our lawyers and staff also dedicate legal and community service hours to organizations that support veterans and service members. Each year, they donate more than 2,500 pro bono hours to the National Veterans Legal Service Program (NVLSP), Wills for Heroes, the ABA Adopt-A-Base program and the firm’s partnership with the US Coast Guard.

LGBTQ Lawyers and Families

We provide strong support to our LGBTQ lawyers and their families.

In 2008, we created a task force to develop and implement programs that help recruit, retain and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lawyers. Today a firm partner and counsel co-direct our LGBTQ initiatives and co-chair our LGBTQ Lawyers Subcommittee. We also host an affinity group for our LGBTQ lawyers that provides opportunities for sharing common experiences and challenges, and participating in LGBTQ activities, as well as planning educational programming offered to the entire firm.

Another integral part of our commitment is that we extend medical plan options, dental and vision insurance plans to the dependents, spouses or domestic partners of LGBTQ lawyers. All spouses and domestic partners also have access to benefits such as our employee assistance program, backup child and elder care service, discount purchasing program, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, dependent life insurance, and firm-sponsored annual wellness screenings and flu shots.

Firm staff and lawyers reach out to LGBTQ law students and organizations when recruiting at universities and at the annual National LGBT Bar Association’s Lavender Law® Career Fair. Our lawyers have donated time to a number of organizations that champion the rights of the LGBTQ community. Since 2013, the firm has supported the work of Lambda Legal as a national sponsor.



