Culture of Inclusion
At Hunton, diversity is more than demographics. Diversity is a culture that embraces all types of differences in the backgrounds and experiences of our people. We work hard to build and leverage a diverse, welcoming professional community that fosters a culture of respect and collaboration. We believe that a diverse workforce enhances the delivery of outstanding client service, and that diversity among our lawyers and staff fosters innovation and productivity. Our commitment to diversity is evident in the makeup and attitudes of our firm’s lawyers and leadership.
Diversity & Inclusion News
- March 19, 2026News
- February 25, 2026News
- February 2, 2026News
- January 13, 2026News
- November 14, 2025News
- October 14, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- October 14, 2024News
- October 10, 2024News
- June 13, 2024News
- May 30, 2024News
- May 9, 2024News
- April 16, 2024News
- January 25, 2024News
- January 22, 2024News
- January 16, 2024News
- November 27, 2023News
- October 24, 2023News
- August 31, 2023News
- August 29, 2023News
- August 3, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- July 6, 2023News
- July 5, 2023News
- May 18, 2023News
- April 17, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- February 21, 2023News
- February 17, 2023News
- February 7, 2023News
- December 19, 2022News
- November 7, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- October 14, 2022News
- October 7, 2022News
- September 27, 2022News
- September 19, 2022News
- September 19, 2022News
- August 31, 2022News
- August 31, 2022News
- August 16, 2022News
- August 11, 2022News
- July 12, 2022News
- July 11, 2022News
- June 30, 2022News
- June 6, 2022News
- May 31, 2022News
- May 23, 2022News
- May 23, 2022News
- May 16, 2022News
- March 31, 2022News
- March 30, 2022News
- March 24, 2022News
- March 15, 2022News
- March 9, 2022News
- January 27, 2022News
- January 6, 2022News
- December 15, 2021News
- December 7, 2021News
- November 29, 2021News
- November 2, 2021NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Implements Pilot Program Proposed by Summer Associates in Diversity Hackathon Competition
- October 27, 2021News
- October 22, 2021News
- October 8, 2021News
- October 7, 2021News
- September 28, 2021News
- September 13, 2021News
- August 25, 2021News
- August 18, 2021News
- August 5, 2021News
- July 28, 2021News
- June 30, 2021News
- June 24, 2021News
- June 22, 2021News
- June 3, 2021News
- May 19, 2021News
- May 17, 2021News
- April 29, 2021News
- April 28, 2021News
- April 19, 2021News
- March 26, 2021News
- March 26, 2021News
- January 28, 2021News
- January 28, 2021News
- January 25, 2021News
- December 21, 2020News
- November 4, 2020News
- October 28, 2020News
- October 14, 2020News
- September 18, 2020News
- September 15, 2020News
- August 13, 2020News
- July 24, 2020News
- July 22, 2020News
- June 29, 2020News
- June 25, 2020News
- June 23, 2020News
- June 9, 2020News
- June 8, 2020News
- April 2020News
- February 24, 2020News
- February 3, 2020News
- January 21, 2020News
- December 18, 2019News
- November 7, 2019News
- October 31, 2019NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Among Houston’s Top Law Firms for Diversity
- September 3, 2019News
- July 19, 2019News
- July 18, 2019News
- July 11, 2019News
- July 2, 2019News
- May 23, 2019News
- May 13, 2019News
- April 30, 2019News
- April 19, 2019News
- February 20, 2019News
- January 30, 2019News
- January 10, 2019News
- September 19, 2018News
- June 5, 2018News
- May 2, 2018News
- April 26, 2018News
- February 1, 2018News
- January 25, 2018News
- November 6, 2017News
- October 18, 2017News
- September 26, 2017News
- August 17, 2017News
- July 27, 2017News
- June 22, 2017News
- May 25, 2017News
- December 19, 2016News
- September 22, 2016News
- April 14, 2016News
- March 18, 2016News
- January 8, 2016News
- November 20, 2015News
- July 31, 2015News
- April 24, 2015News
- February 27, 2015News
- February 13, 2015News
- December 15, 2014News
- November 21, 2014News
- August 5, 2014News
- February 26, 2014News
- December 20, 2013News
- December 13, 2013News
- August 8, 2013News
- June 12, 2013News
- April 19, 2013News
- February 27, 2013News
- January 18, 2013News
- December 7, 2012News
- November 30, 2012News
- November 15, 2012News
- May 11, 2012News
- May 4, 2012News
- February 10, 2012News
- September 16, 2011News
- May 13, 2011News
- October 8, 2010News
- May 21, 2010News
Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.
Growth and Development
Our collegial working environment supports the growth of our people.
At Hunton, we are committed to providing a welcoming, professional work atmosphere for our lawyers and staff, because we believe that every individual is deserving of respect, regardless of their race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital status, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or any other legally protected status.
Supportive Initiatives
We support initiatives that give lawyers the opportunity to contribute to their communities.
The firm has a variety of programs in place to facilitate the recruitment of lawyers of diverse backgrounds, as part and parcel of the firm’s efforts to recruit the best talent to best serve the needs of our clients. We participate in minority job fairs, collaborate with law school minority organizations, and promote open positions on diversity-related career websites.
Our firm provides avenues to a variety of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities for our lawyers. Our lawyers are actively involved in diversity-related bar associations, industry groups and community organizations. We also support our lawyers who pursue leadership roles in organizations that support diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, such as the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Hispanic National Bar Association and the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.
Women at Hunton
Women lawyers find that Hunton is a place they can excel.
Hunton strongly supports the recruitment, retention and advancement of women lawyers. We are proud of the leadership positions held by women within the firm. Women partners serve as members of our Executive Committee; manage our firm offices in Charlotte, Houston, New York, Richmond, San Francisco, and Los Angeles and head or co-head various practices such as tax and ERISA; environmental; financial institutions corporate and regulatory; labor and employment; global technology, outsourcing and privacy; capital markets; commercial litigation; energy litigation; real estate; and products and mass tort litigation. They serve as chairs or co-chairs for the associates, diversity & inclusion, ethics, opinion, pro bono and recruiting committees.
Female lawyers are encouraged to assume leadership roles outside the firm in bar, legal industry and community service organizations. The firm also sponsors our women lawyers’ participation in external programming, conferences and events that promote professional development, as well as diversity and inclusion in the profession.
The firm offers a wide variety of resources and support to help our lawyers better manage their personal and professional commitments. These include flexible work arrangements, leave policies, emergency back-up adult and child care programs, and an on-ramp-off-ramp program allowing lawyers to take up to five years away from practice to focus on personal and family needs.
Our efforts on behalf of women lawyers have not gone unnoticed. We are proud to have been selected as one of the Best Law Firms for Women by Working Mother Media almost every year since the listing was established, to have received two Category Honors in the 2019 Yale Law Women Top Ten Family-Friendly Firms listing, and to have been named among the 100 Top Workplaces for Women by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.
Veterans and Individuals with Disabilities
We value the strength of our veterans and individuals with disabilities.
The firm continues its outreach and recruitment efforts in recruiting and hiring veterans and individuals with disabilities, posting job openings on sites such as RecruitMilitary and abilityJOBS.com. Our lawyers and staff also dedicate legal and community service hours to organizations that support veterans and service members. Each year, they donate more than 2,500 pro bono hours to the National Veterans Legal Service Program (NVLSP), Wills for Heroes, the ABA Adopt-A-Base program and the firm’s partnership with the US Coast Guard.
LGBTQ Lawyers and Families
We provide strong support to our LGBTQ lawyers and their families.
In 2008, we created a task force to develop and implement programs that help recruit, retain and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lawyers. Today a firm partner and counsel co-direct our LGBTQ initiatives and co-chair our LGBTQ Lawyers Subcommittee. We also host an affinity group for our LGBTQ lawyers that provides opportunities for sharing common experiences and challenges, and participating in LGBTQ activities, as well as planning educational programming offered to the entire firm.
Another integral part of our commitment is that we extend medical plan options, dental and vision insurance plans to the dependents, spouses or domestic partners of LGBTQ lawyers. All spouses and domestic partners also have access to benefits such as our employee assistance program, backup child and elder care service, discount purchasing program, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, dependent life insurance, and firm-sponsored annual wellness screenings and flu shots.
Firm staff and lawyers reach out to LGBTQ law students and organizations when recruiting at universities and at the annual National LGBT Bar Association’s Lavender Law® Career Fair. Our lawyers have donated time to a number of organizations that champion the rights of the LGBTQ community. Since 2013, the firm has supported the work of Lambda Legal as a national sponsor.