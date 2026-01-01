Today’s associates are tomorrow’s firm leaders. It’s a familiar concept—and an idea we never forget. We take great care to select top-notch summer associates and law-school graduates, offer interesting work in a dynamic environment, and provide the resources and mentoring needed to jump-start your career. We look forward to meeting you.
Summer Program
Our Summer Program is a 10-week immersion in the real-world practice of law. You will become an active member of legal teams working on important projects, receiving focused training in leadership, client service, and business development. You will be assigned mentors and coaches, participate in events and seminars, and receive individualized guidance on judicial clerkships, pro bono opportunities, and other practical experiences that support both client and firm goals while fostering your professional development.
View more
We offer hands-on learning and practical experience, including:
- Individualized career mentoring and coaching
- Work projects and experience in practice areas of interest
- Opportunities to participate in negotiations, trials, depositions, and hearings
- Time management and timekeeping tips
- Individualized writing coaching
- Pro bono opportunities in areas of interest
- Business development and client service training
- Opportunities to interact with firm leaders and clients
If you have questions regarding the application process or the firm’s on-campus events, please contact the legal recruiting team member in the office in which you are interested in applying.
Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contacts by Office
Atlanta: Nonna Shlygina
Austin: Nonna Shlygina
Boston: Tammie Mitchell
Charlotte: Christine Meade
Dallas: Nonna Shlygina
Houston: Nonna Shlygina
Los Angeles: Nonna Shlygina
Miami: Nonna Shlygina
New York: Alex Eliades
Richmond: Jocelyn Sommers
San Francisco: Nonna Shlygina
Washington, DC: Haja Wotorson
Firmwide Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contact: Heidi Leathers
Our commitment to providing pro bono services has been a tradition since the firm's founding in 1901 and remains a core value today.
Interviews
We interview students both on campus and through our online application process. You’re welcome to apply through either channel. Candidates may be invited for preliminary and callback interviews with lawyers from our offices.
To make the on-campus recruiting process as seamless as possible, we coordinate interviews centrally for all offices that have a summer program. Candidates applying directly online may submit applications to each office of interest that has a posted position. If selected for an interview, you’ll hear from recruiting staff in the appropriate office(s) to schedule your interviews.
During interviews, you’ll meet with lawyers and recruiting team members who can share insight into our work, culture, and clients. These conversations are designed to be informative and interactive, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the firm. Following interviews, we strive to extend offers as quickly as possible and are always happy to arrange follow-up discussion if you’d like to meet additional attorneys or learn more about our practice.
We look forward to getting to know you and sharing more about our story!