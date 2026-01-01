Today’s associates are tomorrow’s firm leaders. It’s a familiar concept—and an idea we never forget. We take great care to select top-notch summer associates and law-school graduates, offer interesting work in a dynamic environment, and provide the resources and mentoring needed to jump-start your career. We look forward to meeting you.

Summer Program

Our Summer Program is a 10-week immersion in the real-world practice of law. You will become an active member of legal teams working on important projects, receiving focused training in leadership, client service, and business development. You will be assigned mentors and coaches, participate in events and seminars, and receive individualized guidance on judicial clerkships, pro bono opportunities, and other practical experiences that support both client and firm goals while fostering your professional development.

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We offer hands-on learning and practical experience, including:

Individualized career mentoring and coaching

Work projects and experience in practice areas of interest

Opportunities to participate in negotiations, trials, depositions, and hearings

Time management and timekeeping tips

Individualized writing coaching

Pro bono opportunities in areas of interest

Business development and client service training

Opportunities to interact with firm leaders and clients

If you have questions regarding the application process or the firm’s on-campus events, please contact the legal recruiting team member in the office in which you are interested in applying.

Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contacts by Office

Atlanta: Nonna Shlygina

Austin: Nonna Shlygina

Boston: Tammie Mitchell

Charlotte: Christine Meade

Dallas: Nonna Shlygina

Houston: Nonna Shlygina

Los Angeles: Nonna Shlygina

Miami: Nonna Shlygina

New York: Alex Eliades

Richmond: Jocelyn Sommers

San Francisco: Nonna Shlygina

Washington, DC: Haja Wotorson

Firmwide Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contact: Heidi Leathers