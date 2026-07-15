Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.

Our lawyers dedicate more than 4,000 pro bono hours to veterans each year.

The firm proudly supports our own Veteran’s Committee to serve veterans and veteran allies within the firm, assist the firm with veteran recruitment and development and help veterans and veteran organizations in the community at large. We continuously explore and pursue ways to make a positive impact for veterans, including partnering with clients, colleagues and veterans service organizations such as the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP).

Throughout the last 11 of my 22 years of service as an Air Force judge advocate, the firm supported both my commitment to the military and my professional development. Hunton steadfastly supports fellow veterans within the firm and the thousands of pro bono hours our lawyers log every year serving the veteran community at large. I am honored to be part of a firm that exemplifies support for and service to our veterans.”



– Andrew Turner, Co-Chair, Veterans Committee

Drawing on our unique background of military service, Hunton harnesses our strengths to better connect with, inform and serve our community, firm and pro bono clients.

After serving as an infantry officer in the US Army for six years, it’s been a true honor to leverage that experience in my veterans pro bono work at Hunton.



– Kevin Gaunt, Co-Chair, Veterans Committee





The firm is deeply committed to providing pro bono legal services to veterans. It is a privilege to be able to give back to those who have served our country.



– Maeve Malik, Co-Chair, Veterans Committee

Experience

Successfully lobbied Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal to a decorated group of Vietnam War veterans: the pilots, crew chiefs and medics of Operation Dustoff.

Successfully lobbied Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal to a decorated group of World War II veterans known as “Merrill’s Marauders” for their service in the Pacific theater.

Assisted an Army non-commissioned officer (NCO) in successfully obtaining Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being exposed to mortar attacks and vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) while deployed in Iraq.

Successfully filed an application for Correction of Military Record for a senior Army NCO after an initial denial of CRSC benefits.

Represented a survivor of military sexual trauma (MST) suffering from PTSD and depression in their six-year appeal before the Board of Veterans Appeals (BVA), leading to a disability rating of 100%.

Achieved the full reimbursement of $100,000 in benefits for an Air Force NCO after filing a Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection Program (TSGLI) claim.

Participated in NVLSP virtual clinics to assist veterans with screening questionnaires to determine eligibility for discharge upgrades.

Accolades

Hunton is recognized every year in NVLSP’s Lawyers Serving Warriors Pro Bono Report as a top law firm contributor of pro bono services.

Partner Maya Eckstein was awarded a Justice Award for her work preparing amicus briefs on behalf of survivors of military sexual assault by Protect Our Defenders, 2022.

Partner Deidre Duncan was honored as an Impactful Veteran in Energy by Hart Energy, 2021.

Counsel Kevin Gaunt received NVLSP’s Lawyers Serving Warriors Excellence Award, 2019.

The firm received a Meritorious Public Service Award from the Coast Guard in 2017.



