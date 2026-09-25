Intellectual Asset Management Honors Hunton in Inaugural IAM/WTR Copyright

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the inaugural edition of the Copyright 1000: The World’s Leading Copyright Professionals, the first dedicated ranking identifying “the firms and individuals that are deemed outstanding in this critical area of practice”, published by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) and World Trademark Review (WTR).

The firm was honored as a leading firm for copyright in:

Washington, DC – Silver

New York – Bronze

“Hunton Andrews Kurth has developed a well-rounded copyright practice that complements its broader brand protection capabilities, helping clients safeguard and exploit creative assets in an increasingly digital marketplace,” the guide’s editorial wrote. “Whether protecting software, advertising campaigns, product packaging or digital content, the practice helps clients weave copyright into wider brand protection strategies, ensuring valuable creative assets are protected from creation through to commercialisation and enforcement.”

The following attorneys were recognized individually:

Jeremy S. Boczko – Highly Recommended (New York)

– Highly Recommended (New York) Edward T. Colbert – Bronze (Washington, DC)

– Bronze (Washington, DC) Stephen P. Demm – Bronze (Washington, DC)

– Bronze (Washington, DC) Armin Ghiam – Highly Recommended (New York)

– Highly Recommended (New York) Erik C. Kane – Bronze (Washington, DC)

– Bronze (Washington, DC) John Gary Maynard – Silver (Washington, DC)

– Silver (Washington, DC) Charles D. Ossola – Bronze (Washington, DC)

– Bronze (Washington, DC) Jonathan D. Reichman – Highly Recommended (New York)

You can view a full list of The Copyright 1000 firms and individuals here.

About IAM/WTR Copyright 1000

Copyright 1000: The World's Leading Copyright Professionals is a unique guide identifying the leading copyright practitioners across key jurisdictions worldwide. Focused exclusively on copyright law and practice, the Copyright 1000 is designed to serve as a trusted resource for businesses, creators, rights holders, and counsel seeking outstanding copyright expertise.