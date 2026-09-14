Mass Tort Litigation Counsel Frank Talbott Joins Hunton in Richmond

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to welcome nationally recognized litigator Frank Talbott, V, to Richmond as counsel in the firm’s Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation practice.

With a focus on environmental, toxic tort, and consumer product litigation, Talbott regularly represents consumer product manufacturers, retailers, and online marketplaces defending consumer class actions and mitigating risks across the country.

Talbott joins Hunton from his position as counsel at McGuireWoods, where he defended companies facing a wide variety of cases from claims of nuisance and false advertising class actions to civil enforcement, public interest litigation related to environmental statutes, and mass tort litigation.

“Frank’s arrival reflects our continued investment in a premier litigation team serving clients in the consumer products, retail, and e-commerce sectors, while further strengthening our toxic tort and environmental class action capabilities,” said Alexandra Cunningham, head of Hunton’s litigation team. “He is a highly regarded litigator with deep experience handling complex, high-stakes matters, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

A selection of Talbott’s notable representations prior to joining the firm include:

Defense of the world’s largest secondary ticket marketplace in a proposed class action, in which plaintiffs alleged failure to provide refunds for postponed and canceled events in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Led the defense that defeated class certification.

Defense of a private equity firm in numerous litigation matters regarding its investment in a solar panel retailer, for allegations of fraud related to consumer purchases and led the defense that obtained dismissal of over twenty individual actions.

Defense of an American multinational automaker in a public and private nuisance class action lawsuit in Missouri, seeking damages related to odors from the painting facility adjacent to the main assembly plant.

Defense of a Fortune 200 manufacturer in a public and private nuisance class action lawsuit in Virginia, seeking damages and injunctive relief related to alleged dust from a paper mill.

Defense of numerous online retailers in threatened and filed class actions related to strike-through pricing.

Talbott earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude.

About Hunton’s Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation Practice

Ranked as a top national practice in Chambers USA (2026) and The Legal 500 (2026), the product liability and mass tort team at Hunton brings depth of experience in crisis management, risk mitigation, and veteran trial lawyers essential to the development of a comprehensive and winning defense strategy. Our product liability and mass tort litigation practice provides clients the advice and counsel needed to develop a business strategy to avoid litigation where appropriate, and the talent and experience required to engage and resolve litigation where necessary. Our lawyers provide critical risk assessments and advise manufacturer and retail clients on other liability issues, including regulatory compliance, product recalls, product failure events, labeling, warnings and warranties.