Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands National Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice In Texas with Addition of Partner Ian Roberts

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that prominent restructuring and bankruptcy attorney Ian E. Roberts has joined the firm as a partner in Dallas.

Roberts advises clients across the full spectrum of complex restructuring and distressed situations, with a particular focus on the energy and technology sectors. Representing debtors, purchasers, lenders, investment funds, institutional investors, family offices, and governmental entities, Roberts brings deep experience to highly leveraged special situations, distressed acquisitions, cross-border restructurings, and insolvency-related corporate governance matters.

His practice also extends to adjacent finance-related engagements, including advising litigation funders on funding agreements and judgment preservation insurance, representing parties in fiduciary duty and fraudulent transfer disputes, handling appellate matters arising from chapter 15 proceedings, and developing comprehensive multi-jurisdictional litigation and contingency strategies.

“Ian brings a sophisticated restructuring and bankruptcy practice, a strong command of complex distressed matters, and deep experience across industries that are central to our clients and our platform,” said Tad Davidson, co-leader of the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice. “His work in energy, technology, oil and gas, power, infrastructure, and other capital-intensive sectors aligns especially well with the needs of the Texas market. His addition enhances our ability to advise clients regionally and importantly, nationally, on high-stakes restructurings, distressed transactions, and special situations.”

A selection of Roberts’ representations prior to joining Hunton includes:

Served as debtors’ counsel in the chapter 11 cases of a global digital media and broadcasting company in the Southern District of New York, which included a $350 million sale to a consortium of pre-petition lenders.

Advised a U.S. Oil & Gas services provider, as company counsel, in a liability management transaction and out of court balance sheet restructuring.

Served as debtors’ counsel to a private exploration and production company in chapter 11 cases involving interests in over 8,000 wells across Wyoming, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Served as debtors’ counsel to a manufacturing company in its chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the Northern District of California to address complex asbestos and environmental liabilities and related disputes.

Represented a major U.S. financial institution as agent on a $1.75 billion DIP facility in the chapter 11 cases of an international oil and gas services company in the Southern District of Texas.

Represented an international energy technology company in the acquisition of a remaining minority interest in a joint venture owned by a distressed battery storage service provider.

Roberts joins Hunton from A&O Shearman, where he was a partner in the firm’s restructuring practice. He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, summa cum laude, and his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law, with honors.

About Hunton’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights Practice

Hunton regularly handles major bankruptcy and creditors’ rights and out-of-court restructuring representations for a wide range of national institutional and other clients across the United States, including the traditional bankruptcy forums of the Southern District of New York, the District of Delaware, the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Texas. With the firm’s extensive resources in Texas, our Dallas office represents more than 50 of the Fortune 500 companies with Texas headquarters, in everything from community banking and private equity to real estate, finance, transportation, power, energy, manufacturing, and health care.