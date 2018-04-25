Ian advises clients across the full spectrum of complex restructuring and distressed situations and delivers pragmatic advice to maximize value both in and out of court. Representing debtors, purchasers, lenders, investment funds, institutional investors, family offices, and governmental entities, Ian brings a wealth of knowledge from private and in-house practice to highly leveraged special situations, distressed acquisitions, cross-border restructurings, and insolvency-related corporate governance matters. He has particularly deep experience in the energy and technology sectors.

Ian previously served as in-house counsel for a global technology company, where he focused on international turnaround initiatives, and was a partner at an international law firm in its global restructuring, insolvency, and capital solutions group. His extensive experience informs his practical, business-oriented approach to restructuring and distressed situations.

Following law school, Ian served as a law clerk to the Honorable Hayden Head of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.