At Hunton, the commitment to providing legal services to underserved communities has been a tradition since its founding in 1901 and remains a core value today.
The current pro bono projects tackled by the firm often involve cutting edge legal issues resulting in the creation of new policies and laws, and changes to individual lives. Whether it’s maintaining a neighborhood office solely dedicated to pro bono work, maintaining full-time pro bono fellowships for lawyers interested in seeking positions in public service, or providing free legal services to legal aid clients, veterans or immigrants seeking asylum from persecution, the firm has proven its dedication to pro bono service and its standing as one of the best firms doing pro bono work.
For 33 consecutive years (1993-2025), Hunton, a signatory member of the Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge©, met or exceeded the goal of providing more than 3 percent of its billable time to pro bono services. Hunton Andrews Kurth was recognized in 2009 with the Pro Bono Institute Pickering Award for its extraordinary record of lawyer participation in pro bono services. In 1999, the firm was awarded the American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award for its noteworthy contributions in extending legal service to the poor and disadvantaged through the firm’s neighborhood pro bono office model.
Between 2009 and 2025, 100 percent of Hunton’s full-time US lawyers participated in pro bono projects. Annually, the firm’s lawyers across its domestic and international offices donated nearly 45,000 hours of service to low-income and charitable clients.
Pro Bono News
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- May 13, 2021News2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society Inducts Six Hunton Andrews Kurth Attorneys as Members
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Neighborhood Office
Church Hill Office
The Hunton Andrews Kurth George Hettrick Community Law Center pro bono office in the Church Hill neighborhood is central to the firm’s pro bono program.
In June 1990, Hunton established a satellite office in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood to provide pro bono services to financially limited persons. For a modest fee, which the firm donates to charity, the Church Hill office offers legal services in the following subject areas:
- family law (uncontested divorce, adoptions, name changes)
- housing and real estate (landlord-tenant and housing issues)
- guardianships
- The office also handles (without fee) uncontested divorces for clients of various legal aid agencies across the state of Virginia.
The firm is dedicated to the idea that lawyers must address the increasing cost of legal services and make legal services more widely available to all citizens. The Church Hill office is a reflection of the firm’s commitment to that idea. More than 90 lawyers volunteer to represent clients at the Church Hill office each year.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
2300 East Marshall Street | Richmond, VA 23223
p +1 804 775 2248 | f +1 804 775 2279
Please note that we are unable to respond to requests for legal assistance or to answer specific legal questions via e-mail.
Fellowships
In response to federal budget cuts to legal aid services, Hunton maintains and funds three fellowship positions for lawyers whose time is entirely committed to pro bono work. As a member of the litigation team, each fellow spends a great amount of time in the courtroom and serves as a useful resource for other lawyers seeking assistance on pro bono matters. One pro bono fellow is based in Richmond, the second is based in New York, and the third is based in Houston. The fellowships, enhanced in 2004 to provide $10,000 each year for law school debt repayment, are two-year positions and are valuable opportunities for young lawyers pursuing careers in public service.
Houston Pro Bono Fellow
In 2020, Hunton introduced a fellowship in Houston. The Houston Fellow represents legal aid clients referred through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers, the pro bono arm of the Houston Bar Association. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed for Houston Volunteer Lawyers, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.
The current Houston Pro Bono Fellow is Joseph Barron.
New York Pro Bono Fellow
The New York fellow represents immigration clients through the Legal Aid Society of New York. The New York fellowship started in 2017 after the firm had hosted an Atlanta fellowship for eight rotations. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed through legal service providers in New York, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.
The current New York fellow is Lucía Falcón.
Richmond Pro Bono Fellow
The Richmond fellow dedicates a large percentage of his or her time to Church Hill neighborhood office matters and the other portion to matters handled through the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. Fellows have primarily handled divorce, custody and guardian cases, child and spousal support appeals, housing cases, asylum and adoption cases. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed for Central Virginia Legal Aid, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.
The current Richmond fellow is David Tisel.
Pro Bono Projects
Asylum/Immigration
Children’s Rights
Disability Rights
Domestic Violence/Protective Orders
Family Law/Divorce/Custody/Support
First Amendment
Housing and Landlord/Tenant
Innocence Project Cases
International Child Abduction
Lawyers for the Arts
Legal Services for the Elderly
LGBTQIA+
Micro-lending and Small Business
Non-Profit Transactional Work
Prisoners’ Rights and Justice Reform
Restoration of Rights
Tax Assistance
Veteran’s Disability Claims
Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.
Recognition for sustaining our commitment and dedication to providing pro bono services.
The Pro Bono Institute Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge® initiative is a unique, aspirational pro bono standard. Major law firms that become Signatories to the Challenge acknowledge their institutional, firm-wide commitment to provide pro bono legal services to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and families, nonprofit groups, and other worthy causes.
Pro Bono Leadership Committee
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