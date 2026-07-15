Neighborhood Office

Church Hill Office

The Hunton Andrews Kurth George Hettrick Community Law Center pro bono office in the Church Hill neighborhood is central to the firm’s pro bono program.

In June 1990, Hunton established a satellite office in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood to provide pro bono services to financially limited persons. For a modest fee, which the firm donates to charity, the Church Hill office offers legal services in the following subject areas:

family law (uncontested divorce, adoptions, name changes)

housing and real estate (landlord-tenant and housing issues)

guardianships

The office also handles (without fee) uncontested divorces for clients of various legal aid agencies across the state of Virginia.



The firm is dedicated to the idea that lawyers must address the increasing cost of legal services and make legal services more widely available to all citizens. The Church Hill office is a reflection of the firm’s commitment to that idea. More than 90 lawyers volunteer to represent clients at the Church Hill office each year.



Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2300 East Marshall Street | Richmond, VA 23223

p +1 804 775 2248 | f +1 804 775 2279

Please note that we are unable to respond to requests for legal assistance or to answer specific legal questions via e-mail.

Fellowships

In response to federal budget cuts to legal aid services, Hunton maintains and funds three fellowship positions for lawyers whose time is entirely committed to pro bono work. As a member of the litigation team, each fellow spends a great amount of time in the courtroom and serves as a useful resource for other lawyers seeking assistance on pro bono matters. One pro bono fellow is based in Richmond, the second is based in New York, and the third is based in Houston. The fellowships, enhanced in 2004 to provide $10,000 each year for law school debt repayment, are two-year positions and are valuable opportunities for young lawyers pursuing careers in public service.

Houston Pro Bono Fellow

In 2020, Hunton introduced a fellowship in Houston. The Houston Fellow represents legal aid clients referred through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers, the pro bono arm of the Houston Bar Association. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed for Houston Volunteer Lawyers, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.

The current Houston Pro Bono Fellow is Joseph Barron.

New York Pro Bono Fellow

The New York fellow represents immigration clients through the Legal Aid Society of New York. The New York fellowship started in 2017 after the firm had hosted an Atlanta fellowship for eight rotations. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed through legal service providers in New York, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.

The current New York fellow is Lucía Falcón.

Richmond Pro Bono Fellow

The Richmond fellow dedicates a large percentage of his or her time to Church Hill neighborhood office matters and the other portion to matters handled through the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. Fellows have primarily handled divorce, custody and guardian cases, child and spousal support appeals, housing cases, asylum and adoption cases. While the substantial portion of legal work is performed for Central Virginia Legal Aid, it is expected that the fellow is fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development and social participation.

The current Richmond fellow is David Tisel.

Pro Bono Projects

Asylum/Immigration

Children’s Rights

Disability Rights

Domestic Violence/Protective Orders

Family Law/Divorce/Custody/Support

First Amendment

Housing and Landlord/Tenant

Innocence Project Cases

International Child Abduction

Lawyers for the Arts

Legal Services for the Elderly

LGBTQIA+

Micro-lending and Small Business

Non-Profit Transactional Work

Prisoners’ Rights and Justice Reform

Restoration of Rights

Tax Assistance

Veteran’s Disability Claims



