Hunton Tops its Record High in 2026 Legal Aid DC Making Justice Real Campaign

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP successfully raised more than $40,000 in support of Legal Aid DC’s 2026 Making Justice Real Campaign, the highest amount the firm has raised in its more than 30 years of participation. This marks the eighth consecutive year the firm’s fundraising efforts have topped the prior year’s record-setting results. Fundraising efforts were coordinated by associates Sadie Mapstone, Blake Grow, Nate Menard, Tyler Young, and Sanjee Weliwitigoda, with support from partner Reiko Koyama.

The Making Justice Real Campaign helps provide Legal Aid DC with the resources it needs to support DC’s most vulnerable residents. Legal Aid DC’s work is rooted in the belief that there can be no equal justice without equal legal representation, and it helps to close this access to justice gap by assisting District residents in a wide range of civil legal matters related to housing, domestic violence, family law, access to public benefits, immigration, criminal records, debt collection, and more.

“We are honored to be able to support the Making Justice Real Campaign once again, and so grateful to the amazing attorneys and staff and Hunton who helped us reach another firm record-high in contributions,” said Koyama. “It brings us great pride to play a part in supporting the incredible and important work that Legal Aid DC does to advance access to justice in the District.”

Funds from this year’s Campaign will help Legal Aid provide legal services to thousands of DC residents in need. Additional details on the 2026 Campaign and Hunton Andrews Kurth’s involvement can be found here.