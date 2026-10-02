Justice Allies Names Mark Wickersham Recipient of 2026 George H. Hettrick Pro Bono Leadership Award

Justice Allies has named Hunton partner Mark Wickersham the recipient of its 2026 George H. Hettrick Pro Bono Leadership Award. The annual award recognizes “outstanding efforts, innovative thinking, and the development of pro bono programs designed to reach unmet legal needs in the community.” Wickersham was recognized at Justice Allies’ 20th annual Pro Bono Celebration.

Justice Allies recognized Wickersham for his sustained commitment to direct client representation, his mentorship of new volunteers, and his development of Vanda—the Virginia No-fault Divorce Assistant. Vanda is a free app designed to assist pro bono attorneys and their clients in navigating uncontested divorce matters. Since 2008, Wickersham has dedicated more than 100 hours each year to providing pro bono legal services to indigent individuals. Earlier this year, the Virginia Access to Justice Commission named Wickersham a 2026 Pro Bono Service Champion.

Wickersham advises public and private real estate investment trusts (REITs) and investment banks on a broad range of capital markets, M&A, securities, governance, and SEC compliance matters. He counsels both issuers and underwriters in equity and debt capital markets transactions, including IPOs, follow-on offerings, and Rule 144A offerings and other private placements. He is chair of Hunton’s audit response subcommittee and a member of Hunton’s opinion and information technology steering committees.

The George H. Hettrick Pro Bono Leadership Award is named for the late George Hettrick, who served as chair of Hunton’s pro bono leadership committee, co-founded Justice Allies, and dedicated decades to pro bono service in Virginia.

About Justice Allies

Formed in 1978 to serve as a fund for judicial portraits, Justice Allies—formerly the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation—evolved in the early 2000s to connect Virginia’s legal professionals with legal aid organizations, local government agencies, and community nonprofits with needs for pro bono services. Through various programs and collaborations, Justice Allies’ vision is to bridge the justice gap by increasing pro bono participation to 100 percent of licensed attorneys in the Commonwealth of Virginia.