Hunton’s Veterans Committee Hosts Event with Marine Corps Veteran Author, Spotlighting Courage and Service

July 15, 2026 — Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a firm long recognized for its commitment to pro bono legal support for military veterans, hosted a compelling conversation with Rye Barcott, US Marine Corps veteran and co-founder and CEO of With Honor, a cross-partisan political organization that fights polarization by supporting principled veteran leadership in public office. Barcott discussed his new book Courage Can Save Us — a powerful tribute to courage and ten principled veterans who practice it, working across party lines to better our nation and inspiring us all to be courageous in our own lives.

The event took place July 8 at Hunton's Washington, DC office and was streamed live for attorneys and staff nationwide. Attendees heard Barcott’s story and impetus behind his book followed by a fireside chat with firm partners Mike Kerrigan and Andrew Turner, co-chair of the Veterans Committee, and an audience Q&A.

“Our Veterans Committee is committed to deepening the understanding of veterans' issues within our firm while strengthening our ability to serve veterans, military members, and organizations connected to the military community,” said Kevin Gaunt, co-chair of Hunton’s Veterans Committee. “We were honored to welcome Rye, whose insights helped advance our Connect-Serve-Inform mission and reinforced our commitment to supporting those who have served.”

The firm is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans. Hunton’s lawyers dedicate more than 4,000 pro bono services to veterans each year and is the leading provider of pro bono services to veterans and veteran organizations. The firm proudly supports its own Veteran’s Committee to serve veterans and veteran allies within the firm, assist the firm with veteran recruitment and development, and help veterans and veteran organizations in the community at large.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities.