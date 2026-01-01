Court & Counsel Webinar Series: Artificial Intelligence Risk: The Evolving Risk Transfer Landscape
| 12:30 pm ET
Join Hunton’s insurance coverage team for a CLE webinar to explore rising risks posed by AI, along with risk-transfer mitigation solutions.
Topics
- The importance of defining AI
- Traditional and emerging risks associated with AI use
- Available insurance coverage options, including affirmative and silent AI coverage
- the importance of carefully negotiated vendor contracts and indemnity provisions
The presentation will also address the rise of AI-specific exclusions, shadow AI risk, and related issues and equip attendees with foundational tools to identify and effectively transfer AI risk.
PRESENTERS
- Michael S. Levine, Partner
- Alex D. Pappas, Associate
Questions? Please email Pat Buttner.
Stay informed about future Court & Counsel webinars.
CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.
Sign Up for Email Updates
Related People
- Partner
- Associate
Related Services
Related Insights
- CLE Webinar
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- Event