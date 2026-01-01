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Join Hunton’s insurance coverage team for a CLE webinar to explore rising risks posed by AI, along with risk-transfer mitigation solutions.

Topics

The importance of defining AI

Traditional and emerging risks associated with AI use

Available insurance coverage options, including affirmative and silent AI coverage

the importance of carefully negotiated vendor contracts and indemnity provisions

The presentation will also address the rise of AI-specific exclusions, shadow AI risk, and related issues and equip attendees with foundational tools to identify and effectively transfer AI risk.

PRESENTERS

Michael S. Levine , Partner

, Partner Alex D. Pappas, Associate

Questions? Please email Pat Buttner.

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CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.