Top Tips for Employers – AI in the Workplace: Navigating Insurance Protection for Employment Liabilities and Executive Risks

Register Now

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms HR processes, hiring algorithms, and workplace management, businesses and corporate executives face unprecedented legal exposure.

Join Michael Levine and Katherine Deegan for an insightful, cross-collaborative discussion on AI risk from both labor and employment and insurance coverage perspectives. In this webinar, Michael and Katherine will cover:

Labor and Employment Risks: Emerging legal claims related to algorithmic bias, discrimination in hiring and performance evaluations, data privacy issues, and modern labor law compliance when implementing AI tools.

Corporate and Executive Exposure: Personal and organizational liabilities facing C-suite officers and directors as regulatory oversight around automated decision-making tightens.

Risk Mitigation and Insurance Coverage: How existing directors and officers, employment practices liability, and cyber insurance policies apply to AI-driven claims—and where dangerous coverage gaps lie.

Best Practices for 2026 and Beyond: Actionable steps to develop internal AI governance frameworks, audit automated tools, and structure comprehensive insurance strategies to safeguard your organization.

PRESENTERS

Michael S. Levine , Partner

, Partner Katherine P. Deegan, Senior Attorney

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal, human resources, and global mobility departments.

Questions? Please email Alyssa David.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is pending 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program is pending 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).