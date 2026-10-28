Benchmark Litigation Recognizes Hunton and its Attorneys in 2027 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its lawyers have been recognized in Benchmark Litigation’s 2027 guide, an annual guide to the USA’s leading litigation firms and lawyers.

The firm’s litigation practice was recognized in the following locations:

District of Columbia

Florida

North Carolina

Texas (Statewide and Houston)

(Statewide and Houston) Virginia

New this year, Hunton was also recognized in several specialized litigation practices:

International Arbitration (Florida)

(Florida) Consumer Class Actions (USA Nationwide)

(USA Nationwide) Privacy/Data Security (USA Nationwide)

The firm’s national labor and employment practice was honored with a Tier 1 ranking for the USA Nationwide jurisdiction. Benchmark Litigation also recognized three of the firm’s attorneys among the Top 50 L&E Lawyers nationwide:

M. Brett Burns

Emily Burkhardt Vicente

Kurt G. Larkin

Hunton also earned recognition in the National Practice Area Star section, which highlights individual litigators with strength in a particular practice area, either exclusively or as a specialty component of their practice, including:

Kelly Sandill – Constitutional

In addition, 34 attorneys were recognized as Litigation Stars, a list of individuals who possess a strong case record and were recommended consistently as reputable and effective litigators by clients and peers.

Syed S. Ahmad (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Walter J. Andrews (Florida)

(Florida) Matthew P. Bosher (Virginia)

(Virginia) Shannon S. Broome (California)

(California) M. Brett Burns (California)

(California) Cassandra C. Collins (Virginia)

(Virginia) Christopher J. Cunio (Massachusetts)

(Massachusetts) Alexandra B. Cunningham (Virginia)

(Virginia) Samuel A. Danon (Florida)

(Florida) Robert T. Dumbacher (Georgia)

(Georgia) Deidre G. Duncan (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Maya M. Eckstein (Virginia)

(Virginia) Juan C. Enjamio (Florida)

(Florida) Edward J. Fuhr (Virginia)

(Virginia) Martin F. Gaynor III (Massachusetts)

(Massachusetts) Neil K. Gilman (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Jarrett L. Hale (Texas)

(Texas) Roland M. Juarez (California)

(California) Kurt G. Larkin (Virginia)

(Virginia) Elbert Lin (Virginia)

(Virginia) Georgia L. Lucier (Texas)

(Texas) Michael D. Morfey (Texas)

(Texas) Ann Marie Mortimer (California)

(California) Lewis F. Powell III (Virginia)

(Virginia) Robert T. Quackenboss (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Kelly Sandill (Texas)

(Texas) Michael R. Shebelskie (Virginia)

(Virginia) Susan L. Shin (New York)

(New York) George P. Sibley III (Virginia)

(Virginia) Thomas W. Taylor (Texas)

(Texas) Emily Burkhardt Vicente (California)

(California) Kevin J. White (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Holly H. Williamson (Texas)

(Texas) Susan F. Wiltsie (District of Columbia)

There were also 14 lawyers recognized as Future Stars, which is a list of individuals who were consistently referenced by peers and clients as litigators who are building their reputations in the market.

Ryan M. Bates (Virginia)

(Virginia) Jeremy S. Boczko (New York)

(New York) Samuel L. Brown (California)

(California) Joseph Buoni (Texas)

(Texas) M. Kaylan Dunn (Texas)

(Texas) Geoffrey Fehling (Massachusetts)

(Massachusetts) Ryan A. Glasgow (Virginia)

(Virginia) Tonya M. Gray (Texas)

(Texas) Jason W. Harbour (Virginia)

(Virginia) Abigail M. Lyle (Texas)

(Texas) Kerry L. McGrath (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Sona Rewari (Virginia)

(Virginia) Amber M. Rogers (Texas)

(Texas) Thomas R. Waskom (Virginia)

In March 2026 Benchmark Litigation recognized Hunton in the following areas at its US Awards:

National Practice Area Winner – Environmental Firm of the Year

State Award Winner – Virginia Firm of the Year

State Award Finalist – Florida Firm of the Year

National Practice Area Winner – Environmental Litigator of the Year – Shannon S. Broome

National Practice Area Finalist – Appellate Litigator of the Year – Elbert Lin

National Practice Area Finalist – Constitutional Law Litigator of the Year – Elbert Lin

In August 2026 Benchmark Litigation named two partners to its Top 250 Women in Litigation list:

Shannon S. Broome (California)

(California) Cassandra C. Collins (Virginia)

Also in August, six of Hunton’s attorneys were named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under list:

Merideth Snow Daly (Northeast)

(Northeast) Andrea DeField (South)

(South) Armin Ghiam (Northeast)

(Northeast) Ashley Kahn (South)

(South) Rachel Saltzman (Northeast)

(Northeast) Johnathon E. Schronce (Northeast)



About Benchmark Litigation

Now in its 20th year of publication, Benchmark has garnered industry-wide accolades as the definitive hub for in-depth analysis of the players shaping the dynamic practice of litigation, and covers the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The original publication, Benchmark Litigation—the definitive guide to America’s leading litigation law firms and attorneys—is the only publication to focus exclusively on US litigation.