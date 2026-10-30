Super Lawyers Recognizes 15 Hunton Lawyers for 2026 in New York

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 15 New York-based lawyers were honored in the most recent publication of New York Super Lawyers 2026.
Rising Stars
Jillian Bledsoe Cherry, Real Estate
Christina Frick, Real Estate
Super Lawyers
Gary Abelev, Intellectual Property
George Badenoch, Intellectual Property Litigation
Jeremy Boczko, Intellectual Property
Michael Fitzpatrick, Securities & Corporate Finance
Armin Ghiam, Intellectual Property
Laurie Grasso, Real Estate
Matthew Halal, Real Estate
Thomas Hiner, Business & Corporate
Joseph T. Niczky, Insurance Coverage
Jonathan Reichman, Intellectual Property
Kevin Small, Insurance Coverage
Lisa Sotto, Technology Transactions
Paul Silverstein, Bankruptcy
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.