Super Lawyers Recognizes 15 Hunton Lawyers for 2026 in New York

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 15 New York-based lawyers were honored in the most recent publication of New York Super Lawyers 2026.

Rising Stars

Jillian Bledsoe Cherry, Real Estate

Christina Frick, Real Estate

Super Lawyers

Gary Abelev, Intellectual Property

George Badenoch, Intellectual Property Litigation

Jeremy Boczko, Intellectual Property

Michael Fitzpatrick, Securities & Corporate Finance

Armin Ghiam, Intellectual Property

Laurie Grasso, Real Estate

Matthew Halal, Real Estate

Thomas Hiner, Business & Corporate

Joseph T. Niczky, Insurance Coverage

Jonathan Reichman, Intellectual Property

Kevin Small, Insurance Coverage

Lisa Sotto, Technology Transactions

Paul Silverstein, Bankruptcy

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.