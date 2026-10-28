Legal 500 Latin America Names Hunton Among Top Firms in its 2027 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its attorneys were recognized among the top international law firms for Latin America in the 2027 Legal 500 Latin America Guide. The guide recommended four practices and seven attorneys.
The following practices were recognized in the 2027 guide:
- Banking and Finance
- City Focus: Miami
- Corporate and M&A
- Projects and Infrastructure
The following attorneys were recommended in their respective practices:
- Fernando C. Alonso – Banking and Finance, City Focus: Miami, Corporate and M&A, Projects and Infrastructure
- John J. Delionado – City Focus: Miami
- Gabriel M. Lopez – Corporate and M&A
- Uriel A. Mendieta – Banking and Finance, City Focus: Miami, Corporate and M&A, Projects and Infrastructure
- Andrej Micovic – City Focus: Miami, Projects and Infrastructure
- Vera A. Rechsteiner – Banking and Finance, Projects and Infrastructure
- Alejandro Silva – Banking and Finance, Projects and Infrastructure
About The Legal 500
Legal 500 was founded in 1987 as the original clients’ guide to law firms. Today, its data-driven, AI-optimized research platform benchmarks, informs, and connects providers and users of legal services in over 100 countries worldwide.