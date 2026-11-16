Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that for the tenth consecutive year, attorneys Vera A. Rechsteiner and Doris Rodríguez have been named to Latinvex’s list of Latin America’s 2026 Top 100 Female Lawyers, both recognized in the areas of Banking, Energy, and Project Finance.

Latinvex selects the top 100 female lawyers “specializing in Latin America among international law firms” based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France. The criteria for selection included recent track record on major deals and business, prominence of a firm in Latin America, and rankings by third parties such as Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, and Thomson Reuters.

A partner in the firm’s Washington, DC office, Rechsteiner’s practice concentrates on the development, financing, acquisition, and disposition of energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure facilities and tax structuring for energy acquisitions and international project development. She has worked on energy, infrastructure, and related projects in the US and throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia. She has also advised commercial and multilateral lenders on a variety of structured and corporate finance transactions.

Rodríguez serves as special counsel in the Houston office and has a transactional practice concentrated on a broad range of US and Latin American corporate, finance, energy, and real estate transactions in a variety of sectors. Her domestic and international work includes secured and unsecured lending transactions of all types, project development and finance, real estate, acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture, and similar arrangements as well as a variety of contractual arrangements, such as gas transportation agreements, gas supply agreements, and distribution agreements. Rodríguez also has experience representing electric cooperatives in financings and corporate matters and has counseled major companies on internationally recognized cases.

About Latinvex

Latinvex publishes daily news and weekly analysis on Latin America business, including nearly 50 rankings benchmarking the region’s companies, countries, and people. It provides extensive and unique coverage of Latin America’s legal, technology, and energy sectors.