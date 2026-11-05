Best Lawyers Names Hunton to its Best Law Firms 2027 Edition

Hunton is pleased to announce that it was named to the Best Law Firms® 2027 Edition by Best Lawyers®, earning 208 rankings across 64 practice areas. The firm is ranked Tier 1 in 24 practice areas nationally and 110 practice areas regionally. Additionally, Hunton was named “Law Firm of the Year” for the practice of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, a recognition only one firm nationwide can receive each year.

Firms included in the 2027 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

National Rankings

Tier 1

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Employment Law – Management

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Insurance Law

Litigation – Banking and Finance

Litigation – Construction

Litigation – Environmental

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Litigation – Patent

Litigation – Real Estate

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Project Finance Law

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Securitization and Structured Finance Law

Tax Law

Tier 2

Appellate Practice

Copyright Law

Information Technology Law

Labor Law – Management

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

Litigation – Securities

Trusts and Estates

Venture Capital Law

Tier 3

Antitrust Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Equipment Finance Law

Immigration Law

Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

Litigation – Antitrust

Litigation – First Amendment

Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law

Regional Rankings

Tier 1

Antitrust Law (Richmond)

Appellate Practice (Austin, Richmond)

Banking and Finance Law (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Richmond)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (Houston, Richmond)

Bet-the-Company Litigation (Richmond)

Commercial Finance Law (Miami)

Commercial Litigation (Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Richmond)

Corporate Compliance Law (Richmond)

Corporate Governance Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Richmond)

Corporate Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Richmond)

Criminal Defense: White-Collar (Miami)

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Richmond)

Employment Law – Management (Houston, Miami)

Energy Law (Houston, New York City, Washington, DC)

Energy Regulatory Law (Dallas/Fort Worth)

Environmental Law (Los Angeles, Richmond, San Francisco, Washington, DC)

Health Care Law (Richmond)

Immigration Law (Washington, DC)

Information Technology Law (Houston, Richmond)

Insurance Law (Miami, Richmond, San Francisco, Washington, DC)

Labor Law – Management (Miami, Richmond)

Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law (Richmond)

Litigation – Banking and Finance (Atlanta, Richmond)

Litigation – Bankruptcy (Houston, Richmond)

Litigation – Construction (Richmond)

Litigation – Environmental (Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Richmond, Washington, DC)

Litigation – First Amendment (Richmond)

Litigation – Insurance (Miami, Richmond, Washington, DC)

Litigation – Intellectual Property (Richmond)

Litigation – Labor and Employment (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Richmond, Washington, DC)

Litigation – Land Use and Zoning (Washington, DC)

Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions (Richmond)

Litigation – Municipal (Atlanta)

Litigation – Patent (Richmond)

Litigation – Real Estate (Houston)

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) (Richmond)

Litigation – Securities (Richmond)

Litigation – Trusts and Estates (Houston)

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants (Boston, Houston, Richmond, San Francisco)

Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Richmond)

Natural Resources Law (Richmond)

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (Richmond)

Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law (Richmond)

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (Atlanta, Richmond)

Project Finance Law (Richmond)

Public Finance Law (Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Richmond)

Real Estate Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, New York City, Richmond, Washington, DC)

Securities/Capital Markets Law (Houston, Richmond)

Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, New York City, Richmond)

Tax Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Richmond)

Trademark Law (Richmond)

Trusts and Estates Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston)

Venture Capital Law (Richmond)

Tier 2

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City)

Commercial Litigation (Boston, Houston, San Francisco)

Copyright Law (New York City, Richmond)

Criminal Defense: White-Collar (Boston)

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law (Houston)

Employment Law – Management (Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City)

Energy Law (Richmond, San Francisco)

Energy Regulatory Law (San Francisco, Washington, DC)

Environmental Law (Charlotte, Miami)

Government Relations Practice (Richmond)

Insurance Law (Atlanta)

International Mergers and Acquisitions (Miami)

Land Use and Zoning Law (Houston, Washington, DC)

Litigation – Antitrust (Miami)

Litigation – Construction (Houston, Miami)

Litigation – Environmental (San Francisco)

Litigation – Intellectual Property (Charlotte, New York City, Washington, DC)

Litigation – Labor and Employment (Atlanta, Los Angeles)

Litigation – Land Use and Zoning (Houston)

Litigation – Patent (Houston, New York City)

Litigation – Real Estate (Miami)

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) (Boston)

Litigation – Securities (Miami)

Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Houston)

Nonprofit/Charities Law (Houston)

Patent Law (Houston)

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth)

Project Finance Law (Washington, DC)

Public Finance Law (Washington, DC)

Tax Law (New York City, Washington, DC)

Tier 3

Antitrust Law (Washington, DC)

Arbitration (Miami)

Construction Law (Dallas/Fort Worth)

Equipment Finance Law (Miami)

Litigation – Antitrust (Boston)

Litigation – Banking and Finance (Miami)

Litigation – Intellectual Property (Houston, Norfolk)

Litigation – Labor and Employment (Boston)

Litigation and Controversy – Tax (Washington, DC)



The full 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms rankings can be viewed here.