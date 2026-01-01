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Valuable technologies often begin with collaboration: a joint research program, a joint venture, a co-development arrangement. The work gathers momentum, ideas and information pass between parties, and the lines of ownership may become cloudy. If the cooperative relationship deteriorates, questions follow about who owns the technology, how each party is permitted to use it, and whether trade secrets are protected.

AI, shared datasets, and model training add new pressures to technology collaborations. Many development agreements do not adequately address data rights, access to source code, or ownership of improved AI models and other innovations developed along the way.

This program is designed to:

highlight potential risks arising from joint technology development, including ambiguities in IP ownership, use rights, and confidentiality obligations; employee departures; and competing products;

offer guidance for evidence preservation and trial strategy; and

outline best practices for defining—at the outset—each party’s IP ownership and use rights and access to software and proprietary materials to avoid costly disputes in the courtroom.

PRESENTERS

Tyler Maddry , Partner, Intellectual Property

, Partner, Intellectual Property Lawrence K. DeMeo, Counsel, Commercial Litigation

Questions? Please email Pat Buttner.

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CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.