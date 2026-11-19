Hunton partner Gary A. Abelev was honored in the 2027 edition of IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders. This annual list from Intellectual Asset Management showcases “the top experts in the IP world,” recognizing in-house, private practice, and service provider leaders who take a particularly strategic approach to intellectual property.

With more than three decades of intellectual property experience, Abelev represents domestic and foreign clients in patent litigation, due diligence studies, worldwide patent portfolio management and procurement, and IP and technology licensing agreements. He focuses his practice on technical subject matter that includes medical and other imaging technology, analysis and therapy technologies, computer software and hardware, semiconductor manufacturing, wired and wireless communications systems, material science and metallurgy, and other electrical and mechanical arts. His breadth of knowledge across prosecution, litigation, and transactions enables him to provide clients with a full suite of IP services.

The full 2027 IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders list can be found here.

About IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders

IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders draws from the worlds of private practice, consulting, and other service providers, with specialists from the major IP markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. Together, these individuals and firms possess a wealth of expertise across disciplines and sectors.