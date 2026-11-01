The Syllabus – Beyond Coverage: Managing Preclaim Responses, Litigation, Settlement, and Campus Risks

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What does an effective, coordinated response look like when high stakes claim lands on campus? In this interactive session, Hunton’s higher education and insurance attorneys track a true-to-life campus case from first notice through final settlement and beyond. We will examine how in-house counsel and campus leaders can proactively align legal strategy, maximize insurance policy coverage, and implement meaningful risk mitigation before, during, and after litigation.

Moderator:

Gerard Leone, Special Counsel

Speakers:

Michael S. Levine, Partner

Joshua S. Paster, Senior Attorney

Brigid Harrington, Senior Attorney

Questions? Please contact Alyssa David.

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is pending 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.



HRCI: This program is pending 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

