Hunton Advises IFC on $100M Investment in Banque du Caire

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is delighted to have acted as international counsel to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on its equity investment of approximately $100 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of Banque du Caire (BdC), one of Egypt’s leading banking institutions, as part of the Egyptian government’s privatization program.

The transaction represents another important milestone for Egypt’s financial and banking sector. Long anticipated by the market, BdC’s listing is one of the largest IPOs on the Egyptian Exchange. The offering drew record demand from institutional investors, reflecting growing international confidence in Egypt’s capital markets and its banking sector.

It was a pleasure working alongside our colleagues at Sharkawy & Sarhan, who acted as Egyptian counsel to IFC.

The Hunton team was led by partner James Comyn and associates Fatima Anjum and James Bennett.