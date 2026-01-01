Data Monetization, Consumer Privacy, and the New Era of Data Broker Scrutiny

5:30–6:30 pm | Program

6:30 pm | Cocktails and Networking

Register Now

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue | New York, NY 10166

Join us for the next New York Privacy Officers’ Forum as we tackle critical challenges facing privacy leaders today: navigating the intersection of commercial data strategies, heightened regulatory oversight, and consumer trust. As organizations look to unlock the value of their data assets, the legal, operational, and reputational stakes have never been higher. With state lawmakers and attorneys general aggressively targeting the data broker ecosystem, our discussion will focus on emerging state data broker registration frameworks, expanding restrictions on the sale of sensitive data categories, and key takeaways from recent enforcement actions.

We will explore practical strategies for tightening vendor oversight, modernizing consumer disclosures and consent mechanisms, conducting robust data-flow diligence, and aligning ambitious business goals with evolving compliance mandates.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Questions? Please email Vonny Chiu.