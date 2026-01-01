Top Tips for Employers – New Rules, New Risks: H-1B Fees, Expanded Vetting, and the Filing Deadlines That Can Cost You 

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Please join Hunton’s Shaena Rowland and Sanjee Weliwitigoda as they address the changing H-1B landscape in the United States. This webinar will discuss proposed H-1B fees, expanded social media vetting, the potential elimination of the 60-day grace period, and new filing rules that will impact filing deadlines and case strategies.

PRESENTERS

Shaena M. Rowland, Senior Attorney

Sanjee Weliwitigoda, Senior Attorney

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal, human resources, and global mobility departments.

Questions? Please email Alyssa David.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is approved for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program is approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).