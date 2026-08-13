Benchmark Litigation Names Two Hunton Partners to its 2026 Top 250 Women in Litigation

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partners Shannon Broome and Cassandra (Sandy) Collins have been named to Benchmark Litigation’s Top 250 Women in Litigation list for 2026. The publication honors the accomplishments and distinguished careers of female litigators nationwide and recognizes them as top players in their respective fields.

Honorees in the Top 250 Women in Litigation publication have earned their place amongst the leading female litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients.

This is Broome’s fifth consecutive year on the list, with Benchmark noting, “Shannon Broome leads the environmental practice group of Hunton Andrews Kurth from the firm’s San Francisco and Washington, DC offices. As an authority on global climate change matters, she is often tapped to handle enforcement, environmental incident responses, permits, and regulatory advocacy and defense. Broome has recently been engaged in climate change related environmental litigation on behalf of one of the leading oil and gas distributors. The mass tort litigation involves lawsuits filed across the US.” Broome is chair of Hunton’s prominent California Environmental Practice, and co-chair of its Climate Change, Air Quality, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Benchmark continued to write, “Richmond-based commercial litigator Sandy Collins of Hunton Andrews Kurth specializes in energy and construction litigation and serves as co-lead of the firm’s energy litigation practice group. Her specialization allows her to provide clients with industry expertise and business-focus that minimizes representation costs for clients enduring complex litigation. Part of Collins’ effectiveness as a litigator is her ability to obtain settlements for clients that are critical to her clients’ businesses.” This is the 12th consecutive year Collins has been named to the list.

The full list of 2026 Top 250 Women in Litigation can be viewed here.

About Benchmark Litigation

Now in its 19th year of publication, Benchmark exclusively covers the litigation and disputes market in North America, covering the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The original publication, Benchmark Litigation—the definitive guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys—is the only publication to focus exclusively on US litigation.