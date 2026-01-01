Frank has close to a decade of experience defending companies facing consumer and environmental litigation in federal and state courts across the country. He also regularly advises retailers and online marketplaces regarding risk mitigation related to consumer and e-commerce issues.

Frank leads the defense of both threatened and filed consumer fraud claims for retailers and other companies from start to finish. This includes both class action and individual matters that address a wide range of issues, including pricing, advertising, product claims, and consumer agreements, among others.

Frank also has deep experience in defending environmental litigation. He defends companies facing nuisance claims stemming from alleged emissions of odors and particulates from facilities and has defended civil enforcement and public interest litigation related to alleged violations of environmental statutes.