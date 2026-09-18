Super Lawyers Honors 15 Hunton Lawyers for 2026 in Texas

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 15 Texas-based attorneys were recognized in the recent publication of Texas Super Lawyers 2026.
Austin
Ryan Clinton – Super Lawyer, Appellate
Danica Milios – Super Lawyer, Appellate
Dallas
Thomas Cantrill – Super Lawyer, Estate Planning & Probate
Tonya Gray – Super Lawyer, Intellectual Property Litigation
Marysia Laskowski – Rising Star, Banking
Amber Rogers – Super Lawyer, Employment & Labor
Kathleen Wu – Super Lawyer, Real Estate
Houston
Mark Arnold – Super Lawyer, Real Estate
Timothy (Tad) Davidson – Super Lawyer, Bankruptcy
Marshall Horton – Super Lawyer, Employment & Labor
Terri Lacy – Super Lawyer, Estate Planning & Probate
Leah Nommensen – Rising Star, Energy & Natural Resources
Robin Russell – Super Lawyer, Bankruptcy
Thomas Taylor – Super Lawyer, General Litigation
Holly Williamson – Super Lawyer, Employment Litigation
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.