Super Lawyers Honors 15 Hunton Lawyers for 2026 in Texas

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 15 Texas-based attorneys were recognized in the recent publication of Texas Super Lawyers 2026.

Austin

Ryan Clinton – Super Lawyer, Appellate

Danica Milios – Super Lawyer, Appellate

Dallas

Thomas Cantrill – Super Lawyer, Estate Planning & Probate

Tonya Gray – Super Lawyer, Intellectual Property Litigation

Marysia Laskowski – Rising Star, Banking

Amber Rogers – Super Lawyer, Employment & Labor

Kathleen Wu – Super Lawyer, Real Estate

Houston

Mark Arnold – Super Lawyer, Real Estate

Timothy (Tad) Davidson – Super Lawyer, Bankruptcy

Marshall Horton – Super Lawyer, Employment & Labor

Terri Lacy – Super Lawyer, Estate Planning & Probate

Leah Nommensen – Rising Star, Energy & Natural Resources

Robin Russell – Super Lawyer, Bankruptcy

Thomas Taylor – Super Lawyer, General Litigation

Holly Williamson – Super Lawyer, Employment Litigation

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.