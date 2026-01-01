Danica Milios
Overview
Danica is a litigator with over two decades of appellate experience representing clients before the United States Supreme Court; US Courts of Appeals for the Fifth, Eighth, and Ninth Circuits; the District of Columbia Court of Appeals; the Texas Supreme Court; and most Texas intermediate courts of appeals. She has handled appeals in diverse areas of law and subject matter that include condemnation, contract disputes, indemnity, fraud and fraudulent inducement, business disparagement, tortious interference with contracts, oil and gas, arbitration, partnership records requests, wrongful death, admissibility of expert testimony, discrimination, free exercise of speech and religion, the Texas Citizen’s Participation Act, sovereign immunity, the Public Information Act, bill of review, overturning default judgments, and a host of discovery mandamus issues.
Prior to entering private practice, Danica spent 16 years at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, where she began her career as a trial lawyer before moving to an appellate practice in the Office of the Solicitor General. There, she served as assistant solicitor general and, subsequently, as deputy solicitor general. In her state practice, Danica handled several important and high-profile appeals, including a 2011 challenge to Texas’ franchise tax system and a 2005 school finance case. Danica also tried cases defending state agencies in contract disputes, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3 v. Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 1, 669 S.W.3d 178 (Tex. 2023) (represented condemning authority in obtaining reversal and judgment holding sovereign immunity does not bar condemnation actions).
- Helena Chemical Co. v. Cox, 664 S.W.3d 66 (Tex. 2023) (represented chemical company in herbicide drift case in overturning adverse judgment based on unreliable expert testimony).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: Appellate, Chambers USA, 2026
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Appellate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2026–2027
- Named to “Austin’s Top Attorneys” list, Austin Monthly, 2019, 2025–2026
- Recognized as a Top Rated Appellate Attorney, Texas Super Lawyers, 2016–2020, 2025
- Named one of the Top Women Attorneys in Texas, Super Lawyers, 2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, State Bar of Texas, Appellate Section
- Member, Austin Bar Association, Civil Appellate Section
- Member, Texas Aggie Bar Association
- Board Member, Travis County Women Lawyers’ Foundation, 2017–present
- Board Member, Texas Law Aggie Society, 2018–present
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 1994
BS, Political Science, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 1991
Admissions
Texas
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
District of Columbia Court of Appeals
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Government Service
Deputy Solicitor General, Texas, 2009–2012
Assistant Solicitor General, Texas, 2000–2009
Assistant Attorney General, Tort Litigation Division, Texas Office of the Attorney General, 1995–1999