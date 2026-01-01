Danica is a litigator with over two decades of appellate experience representing clients before the United States Supreme Court; US Courts of Appeals for the Fifth, Eighth, and Ninth Circuits; the District of Columbia Court of Appeals; the Texas Supreme Court; and most Texas intermediate courts of appeals. She has handled appeals in diverse areas of law and subject matter that include condemnation, contract disputes, indemnity, fraud and fraudulent inducement, business disparagement, tortious interference with contracts, oil and gas, arbitration, partnership records requests, wrongful death, admissibility of expert testimony, discrimination, free exercise of speech and religion, the Texas Citizen’s Participation Act, sovereign immunity, the Public Information Act, bill of review, overturning default judgments, and a host of discovery mandamus issues.

Prior to entering private practice, Danica spent 16 years at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, where she began her career as a trial lawyer before moving to an appellate practice in the Office of the Solicitor General. There, she served as assistant solicitor general and, subsequently, as deputy solicitor general. In her state practice, Danica handled several important and high-profile appeals, including a 2011 challenge to Texas’ franchise tax system and a 2005 school finance case. Danica also tried cases defending state agencies in contract disputes, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases.