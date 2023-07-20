Profiles in Diversity Recognizes Three Hunton Andrews Kurth Partners as Women Worth Watching Award Winners

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partners Kelly Sandill, Ashley L. Harper, and Mayme Beth F. Donohue were honored in the 2023 Women Worth Watching® Leadership Awards by Profiles in Diversity Journal®. The honorees represent women “who exhibit dedication to their careers, their families and their community and the young adults who they often mentor in their fields.”



Sandill, a member of the firm’s Energy Litigation team, handles high-stakes court proceedings involving business and governmental affairs. She has experience concerning internet liability, first amendment rights, local governmental actions, the validity and application of state statutes, and state and federal constitutional issues, as well as complex commercial disputes. She also counsels clients on crisis management and internal investigations, and assists with local and state legislative matters as a registered lobbyist in Texas. Additionally, Sandill serves as a co-chair of the firm’s Women Lawyers Subcommittee and has been recognized for her pro bono legal work to support the rights of same-sex couples.

As part of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring team, Harper focuses her practice on out-of-court and bankruptcy court financial restructurings, as well as complex litigation that arises in bankruptcy cases. She advises clients on all aspects of insolvency matters and bankruptcy cases. She represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, indenture trustees, investors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc committees. Harper serves as an appointed member of the Complex Case Committee for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. She also serves as a board member of the Garland R. Walker American Inn of Court.

Donohue is a member of the firm’s Capital Markets team, where she counsels clients on securities law matters, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance issues. She is also a leader of the firm’s AI, Metaverse and Emerging Technologies practice and a member of the firm’s blockchain working group, and is the Associate Editor of the Blockchain Legal Resource blog. Donohue regularly answers complex securities law questions for both public and private companies and is experienced providing advice on reporting requirements under US securities laws and Nasdaq and NYSE rules. She also uses her knowledge of blockchain and distributed ledger technology to advise clients on the impact of disruptive technologies on financial systems and across industries. Donohue serves as the President of the Virginia Equality Bar Association and spends hundreds of hours strengthening the community through pro bono projects and on the various nonprofit boards on which she serves.