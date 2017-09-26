Diversity Journal Names Two Hunton & Williams Partners Among Women Worth Watching

Two Hunton & Williams partners, Ann Marie Mortimer and Lisa J. Sotto, were named 2017 “Women Worth Watching” by Diversity Journal. The honorees, whose profiles were published in the Journal’s July issue, represent leading women executives from across the nonprofit, for-profit and government sectors whose accomplishments and contributions have broken new ground in their profession.

Ann Marie Mortimer, who heads Hunton & Williams’ energy and environmental litigation practice, has a 20-year record of courtroom victories. She has successfully counseled dozens of clients through high-impact consumer protection and false advertising class action lawsuits as well as environmental and toxic tort multi-party litigation. Companies frequently call on her to guide them through high-stakes litigation, often raising novel regulatory issues that set the stage for the rest of the country.

In addition to her demanding practice, Mortimer manages a variety of significant pro bono matters. Earlier in her career, she forced the state of California to overhaul how it cares for developmentally disabled children in detention. Recently, she stepped in as co-counsel to successfully help a low-functioning Mexican immigrant facing a nightmarish legal issue complicated by a language barrier and his mental health issues.

Mortimer is a member of Hunton & Williams’ Executive Committee and is managing partner of the firm’s Los Angeles office. She is also an active member of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and the Defense Research Institute.

Lisa J. Sotto, as chair of Hunton & Williams’ global privacy and cybersecurity practice, works with a renowned group of 30 privacy and data security professionals located across the United States, Europe and Asia. Together, they have handled more than 1,200 data breaches, including some of the largest cyber incidents in history, and have helped shape cybersecurity and privacy policy across the globe.

Sotto serves as chair of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee, and has testified before the US House of Representatives, the US Department of Health & Human Services’ Subcommittee on Privacy and Confidentiality and the CSIS Commission on Cyber Security for the 44th Presidency. She is also editor and lead author of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook, a 1,400-page treatise with annual updates.

Lisa serves as managing partner of Hunton and Williams’ New York office and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee, but still finds time for community service. When she served as chair of the New York Office Pro Bono Committee, she established a legal clinic at the St. Agnes Homeless Drop-In Shelter and was awarded the Champion of Justice Award by the New York City Bar Association.