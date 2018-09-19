Profiles in Diversity Journal Recognizes Kim MacLeod Among Women Worth Watching

Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Kim MacLeod was named among Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2018 Women Worth Watching®. The honorees, whose profiles appeared in the Journal’s August issue, represent women executives from the nonprofit, corporate and government sectors whose accomplishments and contributions have broken new ground.

Based in Richmond, MacLeod’s legal practice focuses on the representation of corporate borrowers in both cash-flow and asset-based financings. She has broad experience with negotiating and documenting on behalf of borrower and lender clients revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations and “going private” transactions.

MacLeod also chairs Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Pro Bono Leadership Committee, which oversees the firm’s extensive pro bono program. She is a former president of the YWCA Richmond Board of Directors and currently is a member of the Boaz & Ruth Board of Directors, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and the Children’s Home Society of Virginia Advisory Board.

MacLeod has been honored throughout her career for her commitment to her profession and her community. She was named among Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2017 Leaders in the Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2010 Influential Women of Virginia and Virginia Business’ 2010 Legal Elite (Business Law).