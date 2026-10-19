Commercial Litigation Partner Chalon Clark Joins Hunton in Dallas

Nationally recognized litigator Chalon N. Clark has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Dallas as a partner in the firm’s commercial litigation practice.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience handling complex, high-value matters, Clark’s practice focuses on high-stakes disputes across the commercial lending, construction, real estate, financial services, products liability, and employment sectors.

Clark joins the firm from Husch Blackwell, LLP, where she regularly represented clients before state and federal courts and advised companies on appeals, contract and commercial lease disputes, foreclosures, fraud, and trade secret and noncompete litigation.

“Chalon is an outstanding and accomplished trial lawyer whose addition enhances our ability to serve clients facing complex business disputes and further strengthens our litigation bench in the Dallas market,” said Alexandra Cunningham, head of Hunton’s litigation team. “We are excited to welcome Chalon to the firm.”

Several of Clark’s notable representations include:

Secured a $1.45 million jury verdict in an accounting malpractice case claiming negligent misrepresentation on financial statements. The verdict was affirmed on appeal.

Avoided a $7.5 million claim and class action certification, winning a motion for summary judgment in federal court in a case alleging tortious interference and violations of the Texas Optometry Act. The result was a take-nothing judgment for the plaintiff.

Avoided a $15 million product liability claim in a jury trial resulting in a take-nothing judgment for plaintiff.

Argued before the Fifth Circuit, securing affirmance of summary judgment for a life insurance company in dispute over a $1 million policy involving the policy’s misstatement-of-age provision.

Achieved a victory before the Texas Supreme Court for a staffing company in a significant electronic-contract formation case. The decision provides important guidance to Texas businesses regarding proof of electronic assent.

Avoided a $20 million claim in a commercial dispute for a technology and manufacturing client, obtaining summary judgment on claims for breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation, tortious interference and promissory estoppel. Also obtained judgment on the client’s breach-of-contract counterclaim. The judgment was affirmed on appeal.

Clark received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, cum laude, and her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She served as a clerk to the Honorable Jerry Buchmeyer of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Hunton’s Commercial Litigation Practice

With its nationwide experience and newsworthy wins, Hunton’s litigation team has a remarkable track record of success trying cases around the world, having litigated and/or arbitrated in each of the 50 states and in many foreign countries. Our broad trial experience is critical to our ability to deliver strategic, creative, and effective legal services that only comes from intimate knowledge of the inner workings of a courtroom. Our litigators partner with our substantive experts to litigate antitrust, patent, securities, environmental, products liability, transactional, real estate, and other cases requiring specialized knowledge.