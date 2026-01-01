Chalon is an experienced trial lawyer who represents clients in complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts and on appeal. Drawing on two decades of experience, she brings clear-eyed objectivity and strategic judgment to high-stakes matters and is known for persuasive advocacy grounded in strong research and writing.

Her practice spans complex contract and commercial disputes, product liability, financial services, real estate and employment litigation. She represents clients in matters involving healthcare transactions, commercial leases, construction, fraud, banking and lending, and trade secret and noncompete claims, and advises clients on litigation risk and strategy.

Before joining Hunton, Chalon held significant law firm leadership roles, including co-chairing a firmwide women's initiative and serving on a Governance and Nominating Committee.