Chalon N. Clark
Overview
Chalon is an experienced trial lawyer who represents clients in complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts and on appeal. Drawing on two decades of experience, she brings clear-eyed objectivity and strategic judgment to high-stakes matters and is known for persuasive advocacy grounded in strong research and writing.
Her practice spans complex contract and commercial disputes, product liability, financial services, real estate and employment litigation. She represents clients in matters involving healthcare transactions, commercial leases, construction, fraud, banking and lending, and trade secret and noncompete claims, and advises clients on litigation risk and strategy.
Before joining Hunton, Chalon held significant law firm leadership roles, including co-chairing a firmwide women's initiative and serving on a Governance and Nominating Committee.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Secured $1.45 million jury verdict in accounting malpractice case claiming negligent misrepresentation on financial statements; affirmed on appeal.
- Avoided $7.5 million claim and class action certification, winning motion for summary judgment in federal court in case alleging tortious interference and violations of the Texas Optometry Act. The result was a take-nothing judgment for plaintiff.
- Avoided $2.3 million jury verdict on breach of fiduciary duty claim in partnership dispute.
- Avoided $15 million product liability claim in jury trial resulting in a take-nothing judgment for plaintiff.
- Obtained favorable jury verdict for international manufacturing client and avoided $14 million claim in product liability matter including failure to warn and defective product design.
- Achieved victory before the Texas Supreme Court for a staffing company in a significant electronic-contract formation case. Reversing the court of appeals, the Court held that evidence regarding the security procedures of the company’s electronic onboarding system was sufficient to establish execution of the arbitration agreements and that the workers’ bare denials did not create a fact issue. The decision provides important guidance to Texas businesses regarding proof of electronic assent.
- Avoided $20 million claim in a commercial dispute for technology and manufacturing client, obtaining summary judgment on claims for breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation, tortious interference and promissory estoppel; also obtained judgment on the client’s breach-of-contract counterclaim; affirmed on appeal.
- Obtained favorable verdict following bench trial, avoiding $3 million claim in lease dispute involving an issue of first impression under Texas law.
- Obtained Fifth Circuit affirmance of summary judgment for life insurance company in $1 million policy dispute involving application of the policy’s misstatement-of-age provision.
- Disposed of more than 200 mortgage defense cases via summary judgment, including award of attorney fees, based on wrongful foreclosure, fraud, and breach of contract.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Trailblazer of the Year Award, Finalist, Texas Minority Counsel Program (2026)
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Litigation (2023–2026), The Best Lawyers in America
- Received CORE 100 Women of Impact & Influence honor (2024)
- Recognized as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation (2019–2024, 2026), on the Top Women Attorneys in Texas list (2020–2022), and as a Rising Star (2014–2016), Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly)
- Recognized on the Wonderful Women list (2023), Nation’s Best list (2020), and Hot List (2013), Lawyers of Color
- Named among the 100 Most Influential African American Lawyers (2022), 100 Most Influential African American Leaders in Business (2022), Top 50 Women Lawyers (2019), and Top 50 Multicultural Lawyers in Dallas (2017), National Diversity Council
- Received the Texas 100 honor (2022), Women in Business Award (2021), and Minority Business Leader honor (2019), Dallas Business Journal
- Named a Most Influential Black Lawyer (2022), Savoy Magazine
- Recognized among Best Lawyers in Dallas (2018–2020) and Best Lawyers Under 40 (2018–2019), D Magazine
- Named among Who’s Who in Black Dallas (2017, 2019)
- Recognized in the Inaugural Class of Women Empowered to Lead (2018)
- Received Presidential Citation (2018), Dallas Bar Association
- Named to the Forty Under 40 list (2017), The Network Journal
Affiliations
Professional
- Network Empowering Women Roundtable, Founding Member; President, 2023; Board of Directors, 2015-2024
- Federal Bar Association, Dallas Executive Committee, 2017-2023
- Federal Court Advisory Committee, Northern District of Texas, 2020-present
- Dallas Bar Association, Board of Directors, 2018-2020; Judiciary Committee, 2013-present; Bench Bar Committee, 2013-present; Minority Participation Committee, 2013-2015
- Committee for a Qualified Judiciary, Panel Chair, 2018, 2020
- William "Mac" Taylor Jr. American Inn of Court, Barrister
- The University of Texas School of Law, Recruiting Committee, 2018-present
- Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court, Associate, 2012; Barrister, 2014-2017
- Dallas Women Lawyers Association, Mentor, 2017
- Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, Co-Chair, Judicial Internship Committee, Judiciary Committee, 2013-2016
- L. Turner Legal Association, Mentorship Program Mentor, 2012-2016
- State Bar of Texas, CLE Committee, 2012-2014
- Dallas Black Women Attorneys Association, Co-Chair, 2011; Chair, 2012
- Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation, Fellow; Scholarship Committee, 2017-present; Leadership Class, 2012-2013
- Dallas Bar Foundation, Fellow; Bar None Show, Cast Member
- Texas Bar Foundation, Fellow
- State Bar of Texas, Leadership Class, 2012-2013
Civic
- KERA, Board of Directors, 2019-2026
- Big Thought, Host Committee, Fair Park Live Presenter, 2012-2013
- Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mentor, 2009-2012
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Member
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- 2018, 2022-2026EventModeratorJudicial Panel, NEW Roundtable
- 2020EventKeynote SpeakerNational Black Law Students Association, Southwest Regional Conference
- 2014-2020EventPanelistAnnual Judicial Clerkship Program, University of North Texas Dallas College of Law
- EventSpeaker and AuthorTexas Supreme Court Update 2019, 2019 Civil Justice Conference, Texas Center for the Judiciary
- 2019EventModeratorMagistrate Judge Panel, Northern District of Texas Bench Bar Conference
- 2016EventCLE PresenterWho Wants to Be an Expert? Eighth Amendment Edition, Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court
- 2015EventCLE PresenterFirst Amendment Speech, Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court
- 2014EventModeratorMinority Clerkship Luncheon, Dallas Bar Association
- 2013EventCLE PresenterHistorical Overview of Gun Control in the United States
- 2013EventModeratorJudicial Panel, Dallas Young Lawyers Association
Education
JD, University of Texas School of Law, The Review of Litigation; Articles Editor, Texas Journal of Women and the Law; Presidential Scholarship in Law; Texas Leaders Scholarship; Marion Boner Scholarship, 2006
BBA, Finance, University of Houston, cum laude; Minor in Spanish; Honors College; Bauer College of Business Honors College, 2002
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Clerkships
US District Court, Northern District of Texas, Law Clerk to the Honorable Jerry Buchmeyer, 2006-2008
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Financial Services Litigation
- Real Estate Litigation
- Insurance Coverage
- Trade Secret Counseling and Litigation
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Accounting Profession Defense
- Antitrust Litigation
- Appeals
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation
- Eminent Domain and Land Use Litigation
- Mergers and Acquisitions Litigation