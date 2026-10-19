IFLR1000 Honors Hunton in the 2027 Western Europe Guide

Hunton was named among the leading law firms in the 2027 IFLR1000 Western Europe guide launch. The guide recommended 3 practice areas and 13 attorneys in the United Kingdom.

The following practices were recognized:

M&A: Large-cap

Project Development

Project Finance

The following attorneys were also honored in their respective practices:

Harry Brunt – Notable Practitioner – Project Development, Project Finance

– Notable Practitioner – Project Development, Project Finance Simon Collier – Notable Practitioner – Energy and Infrastructure, M&A: Mid-cap, Project Development

– Notable Practitioner – Energy and Infrastructure, M&A: Mid-cap, Project Development James Comyn – Highly Regarded – M&A

– Highly Regarded – M&A Angus Duncan – Notable Practitioner – Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation

– Notable Practitioner – Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation Olamide Falomo – Rising Star – Project Development: Energy

– Rising Star – Project Development: Energy Seyfi Can Kandemir – Rising Star Partner – Project Finance, Project Development

– Rising Star Partner – Project Finance, Project Development Joseph Lam – Rising Star – Project Development, Project Finance

– Rising Star – Project Development, Project Finance Philip Mace – Notable Practitioner – Energy and Infrastructure, M&A: Mid-cap, Project Development

– Notable Practitioner – Energy and Infrastructure, M&A: Mid-cap, Project Development Charles Morrison – Highly Regarded – Project Development, Project Finance, Trade Finance

– Highly Regarded – Project Development, Project Finance, Trade Finance Dimitri Papaefstratiou – Notable Practitioner – Project Finance

– Notable Practitioner – Project Finance Jason Parker – Notable Practitioner – Project Development, Project Finance

– Notable Practitioner – Project Development, Project Finance James Simpson – Highly Regarded – Project Development, Project Finance

– Highly Regarded – Project Development, Project Finance Ayesha Waheed – Highly Regarded – Banking, Project Development, Project Finance

Hunton’s London office forms an integral part of the firm’s international practice and comprises lawyers with experience in a wide range of legal matters. The London-based energy and project finance team has advised energy companies, developers, and financial institutions on acquisitions, projects, financings, and trading activities. They advise on renewables projects, including waste-to-energy facilities, biomass, wind (onshore and offshore), and climate change law and policy. The team is also well-versed in all aspects of international oil and gas and LNG transactions, as well as in resolving complex commercial disputes both relating to energy and in the wider construction and engineering fields.

About IFLR1000

The IFLR1000 is the guide to the world’s leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers. Established in 1990, the IFLR1000 remains the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers on the basis of financial and corporate transactional work.