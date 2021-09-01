Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Consumer and industrial products have long been targets for both plaintiffs and regulators. With increasingly complex regulations and high-dollar verdicts dominating headlines, companies face more risk than ever.

Because every stage of the product lifecycle poses unique risks, having a dedicated team of lawyers who know your company and your products is critical for effective risk mitigation. From product design to launch and beyond, our cross-disciplinary teams provide cohesive and comprehensive advice to our manufacturer, supplier and retailer clients on the legal issues they face at every step along the way.

Product Risk Assessment and Development

Companies face legal risk from the inception of a product. Our Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation team, ranked as a top national firm in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), provides holistic advice aimed at minimizing the risk of future litigation:

We regularly conduct comprehensive pre-litigation and regulatory risk assessments for individual products and entire product lines. Whether you are designing a product for the first time, considering an acquisition, or deciding whether to put another company’s product on your shelves, we can help you identify and manage critical areas of litigation risk. Warnings, Instructions, Labeling, and Product Literature. We have extensive experience reviewing product labeling, safety data sheets (SDS), instruction manuals and other product literature to assess regulatory compliance, evaluate the strength of warnings and warranties and ensure consistent safety and risk messaging.

We have extensive experience reviewing product labeling, safety data sheets (SDS), instruction manuals and other product literature to assess regulatory compliance, evaluate the strength of warnings and warranties and ensure consistent safety and risk messaging. Product Design Support. We work with a deep bench of scientific and engineering experts to advise our clients on manufacturing and design issues, the development of proprietary product safety testing protocols, and compliance with voluntary standards.

Chemical and Product Safety Regulatory Compliance

Manufacturers and retailers face a complex and ever-changing array of regulations. Our Chemicals, Products, and Hazardous Materials team has extensive experience helping companies navigate these schemes, including:

Our dedicated Proposition 65 team specializes in California’s stringent chemical control statute. Nearly all companies doing business in California—including those that merely ship products into California—are affected in some way by Proposition 65, which is rife with complicated requirements and traps for the unwary. Our team knows the ins and outs of Proposition 65 and regularly counsels companies on effective compliance programs and the latest updates to the ever-changing list of chemicals and statutory requirements. Other Federal and State Statutory Schemes. We have experience counseling companies on compliance and enforcement issues associated with other state and federal statutory schemes intersecting with elements of product safety, including: the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act, the Lacey Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act machinery safety regulations; the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act; the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act; state Toxics in Packaging acts; and countless other state product safety regulations.

Insurance

Our Insurance Coverage team has broad experience counseling clients on both traditional and emerging insurance solutions in the product safety and chemical sectors, including product liability and recall insurance. Whether you are looking to secure coverage for a brand new range of products, or looking to evaluate your current coverage for gaps, our team can help craft creative insurance programs to suit your company’s needs and goals.

Advertising Compliance and Counseling

Our Advertising team helps clients proactively identify advertising and marketing risks and develop effective product and brand messaging. We have broad experience managing risk associated with claims about health and safety, efficacy, “green” products, products intended for children and other hot-button issues.

We also understand that our clients’ relationships with their customers are a top priority, and we regularly counsel companies on loyalty programs and promotions, endorsements and campaigns, and warranties.

Product Incident Investigation, Response, and Recalls

We know that legal problems are business problems. Catastrophic product incidents can damage a company’s hard-earned reputation and quickly lead to expensive litigation. Our team has deep experience managing product crises, including:

When companies receive reports of product issues from customers or need to proactively alert their customers to potential product issues, strategic communication is key. The right response can help companies not only avoid litigation, but also maintain (and even strengthen) their relationships with customers. And in the event a dispute with a customer does reach litigation, a company’s early response to an incident can often help a company’s defense by demonstrating corporate responsibility and mitigating damages. Media/Press Management. We monitor media coverage regarding product incidents and pending litigation. We work with our clients and outside consultants as needed to develop appropriate media responses consistent with our clients’ litigation strategy and long-term business goals.

Defending Product Liability Claims and Enforcement Actions

We know our clients’ products and their businesses, and we work hard to monitor emerging litigation, regulatory, and scientific trends to help our clients stay one step ahead of regulators and the plaintiffs’ bar. If product problems do become litigation or regulatory enforcement issues, our Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation, Environmental Compliance and Defense, and Insurance teams are ready to respond.

From the time a potential business risk is identified until the matter’s conclusion, depth of experience in crisis management, risk mitigation and veteran trial lawyers are essential to the development of a comprehensive and winning defense strategy. Our top ranked (The Legal 500) product liability and mass tort litigation practice provides clients the advice and counsel needed to develop a business strategy to avoid litigation where appropriate, and the talent and experience required to engage and resolve litigation where necessary. Our trial lawyers, who are recognized in publications such as Chambers USA and Benchmark Litigation, defend a broad variety of complex tort litigation, including multi-plaintiff suits, multidistrict litigation, class actions and individual plaintiff cases involving all types of claims.