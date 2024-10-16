Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights

In a highly regulated and dynamic market, mortgage servicers need legal counsel with up-to-date knowledge and experience in all aspects of mortgage servicing regulation, practice and finance.

At Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, we understand the varied interests and constraints of mortgage servicing owners, insurers and guarantors, including governmental agencies and government-sponsored enterprises. We are therefore able to tailor our advice and customize solutions to meet our clients’ specific objectives.

Our considerable experience handling servicing acquisitions, divestitures and financings, including our industry-leading experience with mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) financings, provide undeniable value for our clients. Our MSR practice is ranked nationally in Band 1 by Chambers USA and the group earns praise from clients for its highly skilled commercial lawyers with “incredibly deep knowledge of different collateral types and industry nuances” and its ability to “propose various equitable solutions”.

We represent lenders and borrowers in financings of MSRs involving agency mortgage loans and counsel sellers and investors in agency excess servicing spread transactions. We work with private equity investors in excess servicing investments through joint ventures, targeted private equity funds and real estate investment trusts. Our servicing, subservicing and MSR sale, purchase and financing experience includes conforming and non-conforming mortgage loans, performing and non-performing pools and a wide range of financing structures, including debtor-in-possession financings.

We have been involved in some of the mortgage industry’s most significant and innovative servicing transfers and financings and have helped to create a variety of novel structures. Our experience allows us to deliver efficient and effective assistance to our clients in all matters related to mortgage servicing.