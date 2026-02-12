Hunton’s privacy lawyers routinely assist clients with compliance with US federal and state and international children’s privacy laws. We regularly counsel clients on compliance with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule, state children and teen privacy laws, and international privacy regimes. We also handle related enforcement actions for our clients. Our team routinely advises on proposed legislation to strengthen the protection of personal information accessed and collected from children and teens.

Our children’s privacy clients run the gamut from video gaming companies, telecommunications conglomerates, media and technology companies, streaming services, and electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, to traditional retailers, banks and payment platforms, travel companies, and energy providers.

Areas of Practice

Our children’s privacy lawyers advise clients on the following:

Compliance with COPPA;

Compliance with emerging state privacy laws governing children, teens, and social media use, including state Age Appropriate Design Codes (AADCs) and state consumer privacy laws;

Designing marketing and advertising campaigns directed to children and teens;

Compliance with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office’s Age Appropriate Design Code and other evolving international laws and regulations;

Conducting children’s privacy reviews, including analyzing cross-product and cross-platform advertising and information collection practices;

Compliance with social media platform laws;

Developing data intake, management, retention, and sharing programs for children’s data;

Compliance with federal and state educational privacy laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA);

Designing creative user interfaces for child engagement;

Drafting understandable and robust online and parental privacy notices;

Creating compliant parental consent systems; and

Monitoring legislative and regulatory developments.

Relevant Experience