Children’s Privacy
Overview
Hunton’s privacy lawyers routinely assist clients with compliance with US federal and state and international children’s privacy laws. We regularly counsel clients on compliance with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule, state children and teen privacy laws, and international privacy regimes. We also handle related enforcement actions for our clients. Our team routinely advises on proposed legislation to strengthen the protection of personal information accessed and collected from children and teens.
Our children’s privacy clients run the gamut from video gaming companies, telecommunications conglomerates, media and technology companies, streaming services, and electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, to traditional retailers, banks and payment platforms, travel companies, and energy providers.
Areas of Practice
Our children’s privacy lawyers advise clients on the following:
- Compliance with COPPA;
- Compliance with emerging state privacy laws governing children, teens, and social media use, including state Age Appropriate Design Codes (AADCs) and state consumer privacy laws;
- Designing marketing and advertising campaigns directed to children and teens;
- Compliance with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office’s Age Appropriate Design Code and other evolving international laws and regulations;
- Conducting children’s privacy reviews, including analyzing cross-product and cross-platform advertising and information collection practices;
- Compliance with social media platform laws;
- Developing data intake, management, retention, and sharing programs for children’s data;
- Compliance with federal and state educational privacy laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA);
- Designing creative user interfaces for child engagement;
- Drafting understandable and robust online and parental privacy notices;
- Creating compliant parental consent systems; and
- Monitoring legislative and regulatory developments.
Relevant Experience
- Advising a major video game company on privacy issues, including children’s privacy compliance with applicable parental notice, consent, and age-gate requirements, in over two dozen jurisdictions worldwide and domestically, and preparation for implementation of AADCs.
- Advising a global streaming and content provider on its children’s privacy and online safety needs, including analysis of deployment of AdTech services to its platform, COPPA compliance, and preparation for implementation of AADCs.
- Advising a global electronics and IOT device manufacturer on US children’s privacy compliance.
- Providing children’s privacy-related lobbying assistance to an industry association of cable program networks and cable system operators.
- Representing an EdTech company in drafting institution-facing agreements to comply with COPPA and FERPA.
- Advising a national cosmetics brand on compliant child and teen engagement in the metaverse.
- Representing a national retailer in developing a child- and teen-compliant online presence for a new apparel line.
- Representing a national consumer products manufacturer in designing child-focused science-based online activities.
Insights
Events
- February 12, 2026CLE Webinar
- February 20, 2024Event
Publications
- January 2, 2026Publication
- July 22, 2025Publication
Blog Posts
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJuly 14, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJuly 14, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJune 29, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJune 29, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 19, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 6, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 26, 2026
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceMarch 23, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 19, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 11, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 9, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 26, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 26, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 23, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 20, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 20, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 19, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 10, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 9, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJanuary 23, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJanuary 22, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJanuary 20, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJanuary 7, 2026
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogDecember 3, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogDecember 2, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogNovember 7, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 28, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 10, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 9, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 1, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogSeptember 24, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogSeptember 17, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogSeptember 9, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogSeptember 3, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogAugust 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogAugust 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJuly 29, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJuly 22, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJuly 3, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJune 18, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJune 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 28, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 9, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 8, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 1, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMay 1, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 25, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 24, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 23, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 21, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 21, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 21, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogApril 15, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 31, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 28, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 19, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 19, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 18, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 17, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogMarch 3, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 24, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 18, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 13, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 12, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 10, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 10, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogFebruary 6, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogJanuary 16, 2025
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogDecember 20, 2024
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogDecember 17, 2024
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogDecember 5, 2024
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law BlogOctober 14, 2024
- Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog
News
- June 10, 2026News
- February 11, 2026Media Mention
- January 6, 2026News
- November 25, 2025News
Contacts
Highlights
- 3 Minute ReadNews
- 2026-02-12CLE Webinar
- Media Mention