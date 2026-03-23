CalPrivacy Issues $1.1 Million Fine for CCPA Violations Involving Student Privacy
1 Minute Read
March 23, 2026
Categories: Privacy & Cybersecurity
The California Consumer Privacy Act continues to drive significant enforcement activity—particularly when minors’ data is involved. In a recent action, the California Privacy Protection Agency imposed a $1.1 million fine on youth sports platform PlayOn Sports for alleged violations involving student data and inadequate opt-out mechanisms. The case highlights growing regulatory scrutiny around how companies collect, share, and provide transparency about personal information—especially when schools and students are involved.
Tags: California, CCPA, Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Enforcement, Marketing, Opt-Out, State Law
Search
Recent Posts
Categories
- Advertising & Marketing
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Competition/Antitrust
- Consumer Protection
- Corporate Governance
- Environmental
- General
- Health Care
- Insurance
- IP
- Labor and Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- News & Events
- Patent Infringement
- Patents
- Privacy & Cybersecurity
- Product Liability
- Real Estate
- Regulatory
- Technology & E-Commerce
Tags
- 29 C.F.R. § 785.48
- 396-r
- 3D Printer
- 3D Printing
- A. Todd Brown
- A.S. Research (ASR)
- Aaron P. Simpson
- Accountability
- Administrative Agencies
- Administrative Exemption
- Advertisers
- Advertising
- Advertising Claims
- Advertising Guidelines
- Advertising Idea
- Agency Guidance
- Agency Principles
- AI Interviewing Platforms
- AI Technology Reviews
- AIA
- Air
- Algorithmic Accountability Act
- Align
- Americans with Disabilities Act
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
- Andrea DeField
- Ann Marie Buerkle
- Annual Reports
- anti-aging
- Anti-Competitive Marketplace
- Anti-Discrimination
- APEX Agreement
- Arbitration
- Arbitration Agreements
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Arthritis
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Asbestos
- Assembly Bill 51 (AB 51)
- ATDS
- Athlete Eligibility
- Australia
- Auto-renewals
- Automatic Telephone Dialing System (ATDS)
- Automobile
- Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA)
- Back to Work Emergency Ordinance
- biased endorsements
- Biden Administration
- Biometric Data
- Biometric Information
- Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)
- BIPA
- Bitcoin
- Blockchain
- Board Diversity Disclosure
- Boards of Directors
- Bonuses
- Braille
- Branding
- Breach
- Breach of Contract
- Business Interruption
- Business Interruption Loss
- Businessowner’s Insurance
- Buy Now, Pay Later
- California
- California Air Resources Board
- California Assembly Bill 2011
- California Employment Laws
- California Fair Employment and Housing Act
- California False Claims Act
- California Labor Code
- California Legislation
- California Privacy Protection Agency
- California Senate Bill 6
- California’s Unfair Competition Law
- CalRecycle
- CAMS
- Canada
- Cannabis
- CARB
- CBD
- CBP
- CCPA
- Celebrity Endorsers
- Center for Disease Control (CDC)
- CFIUS
- CGL
- Chatbot
- Children’s Advertising
- Children’s Advertising Review Unit
- Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)
- China
- Christopher J. Dufek
- Christopher W. Hasbrouck
- Christy Kiely
- CIPA
- Class Action
- Class Action Litigation
- Class Actions
- Clawback
- Click-to-Cancel
- Climate Change
- Climate Disclosure
- clinical trials
- Collective Action
- Colorado
- Commerce Clause
- Commercial General Liability
- Commercial Leasing
- Commercial Messaging
- Commercial Products
- Commercial Real Estate
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission
- Compensation
- Compliance
- Confidentiality
- Congress
- Connecticut
- Consent
- Consent Order
- Consumer Advertising
- Consumer Data
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Consumer Fraud
- consumer loyalty program
- Consumer Privacy
- Consumer Product Safety Act
- Consumer Products
- Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC)
- Consumer Protection
- Consumer Review Fairness Act of 2016 (CRFA)
- Consumer Reviews
- Consumer Rights
- Contamination
- Contract Law
- Controlled Substance Act
- Cookies
- Cookware
- Copyright
- Coronavirus/COVID-19
- Corp Fin
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate Reporting
- Corporate Sustainability
- Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)
- Costco
- Counterfeit Goods
- Counterfeit Goods Seizure Act of 2019
- Court of International Trade
- CPRA
- CPSA
- CPSC
- Crack House Statute
- CRFA
- Crypto
- Cryptocurrency
- CSPA
- Cuba
- Currency
- Customs and Border Protection
- Cyber
- Cyber Coverage
- D. Andrew Quigley
- D&O
- D&O policies
- Damages
- Data Breach
- Davidson
- Deceptive Advertising
- DEI
- Delaware
- Delivery Drivers
- DEP
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Justice
- Department of Labor
- Department of Transportation
- Development Impact Fee
- Dietary Guidelines
- Digital Assets
- digital currency
- Disclosures
- Discrimination
- Distribution
- District of Columbia
- Division of Corporation Finance
- Dodd-Frank
- DOJ
- DOL
- Duty to Defend
- Duty to Indemnify
- e-liquid products
- Eddie Bauer
- EEOC
- Electric Vehicles
- Eleventh Circuit
- Emily Burkhardt Vicente
- Employee Rights
- Employment-Based Immigration
- Endorsement
- Endorsement Guides
- Endorsement Notice
- Endorsements
- endorser monitoring requirements
- Enforcement
- Environmental Impact
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- EPA
- Epidemic
- ESG
- ESG Disclosure
- EU Regulation
- European Union
- European Unitary Patent
- EV Charging
- Exceptions
- Exclusions
- Executive Compensation Disclosure Rules
- Executive Order (EO)
- Executive Orders
- Exercise Machines
- Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)
- FAA
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)
- fair use
- False Advertising
- False Advertising Claims
- False Advertising Law
- False Claims Act
- Family Leave Policies
- FAR
- Fashion Accountability Acts
- FCC
- FCRA
- FDA
- Federal Acquisition Regulations
- Federal Arbitration Act (FAA)
- Federal Communications Commission
- Federal Contractors
- Federal Contracts
- Federal District Court
- Federal Government Contractor
- Federal Government Shutdown
- Federal Trade Commission
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- FFDCA
- FIFRA
- Fifth Circuit
- Final Rule
- Financial Technology
- FinCEN
- FinHub
- Fireworks
- First Amendment
- Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act
- Florida
- Florida House of Representatives (HB 963) and Florida Senate (SB 1670)
- Florida Legislature
- FLSA
- FLSA/Wage & Hour
- FMLA
- Food and Beverage Manufacturers
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Food Delivery
- Food Safety
- Form 10-K
- Formaldehyde Standards for Composite Wood Products Act of 2010
- fractional interests
- Franchise
- Frederic Chang
- Free Trials
- FTC
- FTC Act
- Gavin Newsom
- GDPR
- General Liability
- Geoffrey B. Fehling
- Georgia
- Gift Cards
- GoodRx
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLB) Act
- Green
- Green Guides
- Greenhouse Gas
- Gun Safety
- Hart-Scott-Rodino
- Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR)
- Hashtag
- Hawaii
- Health Care
- Health Claims
- Hedge Fund
- Higher Education
- HIPAA
- hoverboards
- human capital
- Human Rights
- IEEPA
- Illinois
- Illinois Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act (the Illinois Act)
- Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)
- Independent Contractors
- Indiana
- Indoor Mall
- Influencer Marketing
- Infringement
- initial public offerings (IPOs)
- Injury
- Insurance
- Insurance Loss
- Insurance Provider
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property Licenses in Bankruptcy Act
- Inter Partes Review
- Interest Rate
- International
- International Trade Commission
- International Trade Commission (ITC)
- Internet
- Inventorship
- investigation
- INVISALIGN
- Iowa
- IP
- IPR
- Ireland
- IT
- ITC
- iTERO
- Job Posting
- Joint Employer
- Junk Fees
- Katherine Miller
- Kurt A. Powell
- Kurt G. Larkin
- Labeling
- Labeling Requirements
- Labeling Rules
- Labor
- Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (PAGA)
- Labor Organizing
- Labor Unions
- Land Use
- Landlord
- Latin America
- Lautenberg Act
- Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York (LRANY)
- Lead
- Lease
- Legislation
- Leveraged Loans
- Liability Insurance Policy
- Liberty Insurance Corporation
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
- LIBOR Discontinuation
- liquidity
- Litigation
- Live Chat
- Lost Profits
- Lost Sales
- Louisiana
- Luxury Gyms
- M&A
- Made in the USA
- Made in USA
- MagicSleeve
- Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act
- Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act (MMWA)
- Maine
- Malcolm C. Weiss
- Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Marketing Claims
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Matthew T. McLellan
- Maya M. Eckstein
- MD&A
- Medtail
- Membership cancellation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Metaverse
- MeToo Movement
- Mexico
- Michael J. Mueller
- Michael S. Levine
- microplastics
- Microplastics Litigation
- Minimum Wage
- Minnesota
- Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA)
- Misclassification
- Mislabeling
- Mission Product Holdings
- Missouri
- Mobile
- Mobile App
- Motoclick
- Multi-Family Housing Development
- Multi-Level Marketing Program (MLM)
- NAA
- NAD
- NASA
- Nasdaq
- National Advertising Division
- National Advertising Division (NAD)
- National Advertising Review Board
- National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)
- National Labor Relations Act
- National Labor Relations Board
- National Products Inc.
- National Retail Federation
- Natural Disaster
- Nebraska
- Negligence Claims
- Neil K. Gilman
- Network Outage
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New York
- New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection
- New York Department of Financial Services
- NHTSA
- NIL rights
- Ninth Circuit
- NLRA
- NLRB
- no-action request
- Non-Compete
- Non-Exempt
- Non-Exempt Employees
- non-fungible token (NFT)
- North Carolina
- Nutrition Labels
- Obama Administration
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- Occurrence
- Office of Labor Standards Enforcement
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Online Cash Providers
- Online Retailer
- Online Reviews
- Opinion Letters
- Opioids
- Opt-Out
- Oregon
- Overboarding
- Overtime
- Overtime Exemptions
- Ownership
- Packaging
- PAGA
- Pandemic
- Patent
- Patent Infringement
- Patents
- Paul T. Moura
- Pay Equity
- Pay Ratio
- Pay Transparency
- Pay-To-Play Rankings
- Penalty
- Pennsylvania
- Penny Shortage
- Personal and Advertising Injury
- Personal Data
- Personal Information
- Personal Injury
- Personally Identifiable Information
- Pesticides
- PFAS
- Physical Loss or Damage
- Policy
- Predictive Inventory
- price gouging
- Primary and Umbrella Policies
- Privacy
- Privacy Guidelines
- Privacy Policy
- Privacy Protections
- Procurement
- Product Liability
- Product Packaging
- Product Safety
- Prohibition on Sale
- Property Insurance
- Property Rights
- Proposed Legislation
- Proposed Rule
- Proposition 65
- Proxy Access
- proxy materials
- Proxy Statements
- PTAB
- PTO
- Public Accommodations
- Public Companies
- Purdue Pharma
- Randall S. Parks
- Ransomware
- Real Estate
- Recall
- Recalls
- Recording
- Regulation
- Regulation S-K
- Restaurants
- Restrictions
- Restrictive Covenants
- Retail
- Retail Developers
- Retail Development
- Retail Industry Leaders Association
- Retail Litigation Center
- Retail Year in Review
- Retaliation
- Rounding
- Rulemaking
- Ryan A. Glasgow
- Sales Tax
- Salesforce
- SD8 coins
- SEC
- SEC Disclosure
- Second Circuit
- Section 337
- Section 365
- Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019 (“SAFE Banking Act”)
- Securities
- Securities and Exchange Commission
- Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Securities Exchange Commission
- security checks
- Self-Checkout
- Senate
- Senate Data Handling Report
- Sergio F. Oehninger
- Service Contract Act (SCA)
- Service Interruption
- Service Provider
- SHARE
- Shareholder
- Shareholder Proposals
- Sign-In Wrap Agreement
- Slogan
- Smart Contracts
- SNAP
- Social Media
- Social Media Influencers
- Software
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)
- Sponsors and Gifting
- Sponsorship
- State Attorneys General
- State Law
- State Legislation
- Store Closures
- Strategic Plan
- Subscription Services
- Substantiation
- Substantiation Notice
- Supplier
- Supply Chain
- Supply contracts
- Supply-Chain Operations
- Supreme Court
- Surveillance Pricing
- Sustainability
- Syed S. Ahmad
- Synovia
- Targeted Advertising
- Tariff
- Tax
- TCCWNA
- TCPA
- Technology
- Technology Innovation
- Telemarketing
- Telephone Consumer Protection Act
- Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)
- Tempnology LLC
- Tenant
- Tennessee
- Terms and Conditions
- Texas
- The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)
- Third Party Litigation Funding
- Third-Party
- Thomas R. Waskom
- Title VII
- Tokenization
- Tokens
- Toxic Chemicals
- Toxic Substances Control Act
- Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)
- Trade Dress
- Trademark
- Trademark Infringement
- Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB)
- TransUnion
- Travel
- Trends
- Trump Administration
- TSCA
- TSCA Title VI
- U.S. Department of Justice
- U.S. Department of Labor
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- U.S. House of Representatives
- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- Ultra-Processed Foods
- Umbrella Liability
- Unfair and Deceptive Use
- Union
- Union Organizing
- United Specialty Insurance Company
- Unmanned Aircraft
- Unruh Civil Rights Act
- UPSTO
- US Chamber of Commerce
- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- US Department of Agriculture
- US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- US International Trade Commission (ITC)
- US Origin Claims
- US Patent and Trademark Office
- US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
- US Supreme Court
- USDA
- USPTO
- Utah
- Varidesk
- Vendor
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Emissions
- W. Jeffery Edwards
- Wage and Hour
- Wage-And-Hour
- Walter J. Andrews
- Warning Labels
- Warranties
- Warranty
- Washington
- Washington DC
- WCAG
- Web Accessibility
- Website
- Website Accessibility
- Weight Loss
- Wiretap
- Wiretapping
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- Wyoming
- Year In Review
- Zoning
- Zoning Conversion
- Zoning Ordinances
- Zoning Regulations
Authors
- Gary A. Abelev
- Christian S. Adams
- Syed S. Ahmad
- Brandon Bell
- Fawaz A. Bham
- Michael J. “Jack” Bisceglia
- Jennifer L. Bloom
- Jeremy S. Boczko
- Brian J. Bosworth
- Shannon S. Broome
- Samuel L. Brown
- Tyler P. Brown
- Melinda Brunger
- Jimmy Bui
- M. Brett Burns
- Daniel J. Butler
- Matthew J. Calvert
- Grant H. Cokeley
- Eric S. Crusius
- Christopher J. Cunio
- Alexandra B. Cunningham
- Merideth Snow Daly
- Timothy G. Decker
- Katherine P. Deegan
- Andrea DeField
- John J. Delionado
- Stephen P. Demm
- Mayme Donohue
- Christopher J. Dufek
- Robert T. Dumbacher
- M. Kaylan Dunn
- Chloe Dupre
- Frederick R. Eames
- Andre Earls
- Maya M. Eckstein
- Tara L. Elgie
- Clare Ellis
- Latosha M. Ellis
- Juan C. Enjamio
- Kelly L. Faglioni
- Ozzie A. Farres
- Geoffrey B. Fehling
- Jason Feingertz
- Hannah Flint
- Erin F. Fonté
- Kevin E. Gaunt
- Jane M. Geiger
- Andrew G. Geyer
- Armin Ghiam
- Neil K. Gilman
- Ryan A. Glasgow
- Tonya M. Gray
- Elisabeth R. Gunther
- Steven M. Haas
- Kevin Hahm
- Jason W. Harbour
- Jeffrey L. Harvey
- Christopher W. Hasbrouck
- Eileen Henderson
- Gregory G. Hesse
- Kirk A. Hornbeck
- Jamie Zysk Isani
- Nicole R. Johnson
- Roland M. Juarez
- James A. Kennedy, II
- Suzan Kern
- Jason J. Kim
- Scott H. Kimpel
- Elizabeth King
- Abigail Klauer
- Leslie W. Kostyshak
- P. Reiko Koyama
- Kurt G. Larkin
- Tyler S. Laughinghouse
- Gerry Leone
- Michael S. Levine
- Ashley Lewis
- Abigail M. Lyle
- Maeve Malik
- Sadie Mapstone
- Eric R. Markus
- John Gary Maynard, III
- Gray Moeller
- Michael D. Morfey
- Ann Marie Mortimer
- Michael J. Mueller
- J. Drei Munar
- Matthew Nigriny
- Michael A. Oakes
- Justin F. Paget
- Randall S. Parks
- J. Steven Patterson
- Katherine C. Pickens
- Gregory L. Porter
- Robert T. Quackenboss
- D. Andrew Quigley
- Michael Reed
- Natalie Reed
- Jonathan D. Reichman
- Kelli Regan Rice
- Patrick L. Robson
- Amber M. Rogers
- Zachary Roop
- Adam J. Rosser
- Rachel Saltzman
- Natalia San Juan
- Arthur E. Schmalz
- Raymond Schorr
- Daniel G. Shanley
- Madison W. Sherrill
- Nikki Skolnekovich
- Kevin V. Small
- J.R. Smith
- Bennett Sooy
- Brian T. Stansbury
- Daniel Stefany
- Hak Stepanyan
- Javaneh S. Tarter
- Catherine Toner
- Shauna R. Twohig
- Paige Van Oosten
- Jessica N. Vara
- Emily Burkhardt Vicente
- Mark R. Vowell
- Gregory R. Wall
- Thomas R. Waskom
- Malcolm C. Weiss
- Holly H. Williamson
- Samuel Wolff
- Jingyi “Alice” Yao
- Jessica G. Yeshman
Archives
- August 2026
- July 2026
- June 2026
- May 2026
- April 2026
- March 2026
- February 2026
- January 2026
- December 2025
- November 2025
- October 2025
- September 2025
- August 2025
- July 2025
- June 2025
- May 2025
- April 2025
- March 2025
- February 2025
- January 2025
- December 2024
- November 2024
- October 2024
- September 2024
- August 2024
- July 2024
- June 2024
- May 2024
- April 2024
- March 2024
- February 2024
- January 2024
- December 2023
- November 2023
- October 2023
- September 2023
- August 2023
- July 2023
- June 2023
- May 2023
- April 2023
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- January 2014
- October 2013