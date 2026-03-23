CalPrivacy Issues $1.1 Million Fine for CCPA Violations Involving Student Privacy 
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Categories: Privacy & Cybersecurity

The California Consumer Privacy Act continues to drive significant enforcement activity—particularly when minors’ data is involved. In a recent action, the California Privacy Protection Agency imposed a $1.1 million fine on youth sports platform PlayOn Sports for alleged violations involving student data and inadequate opt-out mechanisms. The case highlights growing regulatory scrutiny around how companies collect, share, and provide transparency about personal information—especially when schools and students are involved. 

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Tags: California, CCPA, Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Enforcement, Marketing, Opt-Out, State Law
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