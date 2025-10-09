FTC Initiates Enforcement Action Against Sendit and CEO for COPPA Violations

On September 29, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission announced it had initiated an enforcement action against Iconic Hearts Holdings Inc., operator of anonymous messaging app Sendit, and the company’s CEO, Hunter Rice, for alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (“ROSCA”).

The complaint alleges that Sendit engaged in the following prohibited activities:

Illegal Collection of Children’s Data . Sendit allegedly collected personal information, including phone numbers, birthdates, photos, and social media handles, from over 116,000 users under the age of 13 without parental consent, in violation of COPPA.

. Sendit allegedly collected personal information, including phone numbers, birthdates, photos, and social media handles, from over 116,000 users under the age of 13 without parental consent, in violation of COPPA. Fake and Manipulative Messaging . Sendit allegedly sent fake anonymous messages falsely presented as coming from friends or followers via Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok integrations.

. Sendit allegedly sent fake anonymous messages falsely presented as coming from friends or followers via Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok integrations. Deceptive Subscription Practices. Sendit users allegedly were encouraged to pay for a “Diamond Membership” to reveal who sent the anonymous messages. The complaint claims that the messages were often fake, the “identity reveal” provided generic or false information, and the subscription was a weekly recurring charge, not a one-time fee, which was not clearly disclosed, in violation of ROSCA.

The FTC seeks civil penalties, consumer restitution and injunctive relief.