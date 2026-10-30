CalPrivacy to Hold November Board Meeting on Privacy Rights and Regulatory Proposals

On November 5 and 6, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CalPrivacy”) Board will hold a public meeting addressing consumer privacy rights and regulatory proposals. The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 5, and resume at 9:00 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6. Members of the public may attend in person at the California Public Utilities Commission Auditorium in San Francisco or remotely via Zoom or telephone.

The first day will feature an informational session on notices, disclosures, and privacy rights, examining challenges and opportunities within California’s consumer privacy framework.

The second day’s agenda includes (1) a legislation update and agency proposals; (2) an annual intergovernmental affairs update and priorities; (3) discussion of regulatory proposals and priorities; (4) discussion and possible action on proposed regulatory amendments regarding opt-out preference signals and other regulatory updates, including possible advancement to formal rulemaking; and (5) preliminary rulemaking updates and recommendations on reducing friction in the exercise of privacy rights and on notices and disclosures.

Review the meeting notice and agenda for attendance details and the full list of agenda items.