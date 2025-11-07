California Requires a Social Media Health Risk Warning for Minors

On October 13, 2025, California Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 56 (AB-56) into law. Effective January 1, 2027, AB-56 will require social media platforms to display health warnings to users under 18 years old about the risks of social media use. AB-56 aims to increase awareness of mental health risks associated with excessive social media engagement by minors.

AB-56 applies to a “covered platform,” which is defined as an “addictive internet-based service or application,” which means a website, online service, online application, or mobile application, including but not limited to a social media platform that provides users with an “addictive feed” as a “significant part” of the online service. (“Addictive feed” is defined as a “website, online service, online application, or mobile application, or a portion thereof, in which multiple pieces of media generated or shared by users are, either concurrently or sequentially, recommended, selected, or prioritized for display to a user based, in whole or in part, on information provided by the user, or otherwise associated with the user or the user’s device.”)

The bill does not apply to online services that primarily sell goods or services, or provide cloud storage, email, private direct messaging, or internal communication or organization collaboration tools not offered to the public.

Key requirements of AB-56 include:

Black Box Warning Display. A covered platform must provide a warning to users under 18 years of age for at least 10 seconds covering 25% of the screen, unless the user dismisses the warning by clicking a conspicuous “X” icon. After 3 hours of cumulative use and every additional hour thereafter, the warning must be shown for at least 30 seconds covering 75% of the screen, which cannot be dismissed. The warning must say “The Surgeon General has warned that while social media may have benefits for some young users, social media is associated with significant mental health harms and has not been proven safe for young users.” Warnings are not required for users reasonably determined to be over 17 years of age.

A covered platform must provide a warning to users under 18 years of age for at least 10 seconds covering 25% of the screen, unless the user dismisses the warning by clicking a conspicuous “X” icon.