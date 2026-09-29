Hunton Advises on Georgia Power Company’s Tax-Exempt Remarketing

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the remarketing agent in connection with Georgia Power Company’s (GPC) remarketing of $40 million of Development Authority of Monroe County (Georgia) Pollution Control Revenue Bonds (Georgia Power Company Plant Scherer Project), First Series 2009 (the “Bonds”).

The Bonds were initially issued to provide funds to refinance the cost of the acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of certain air and water pollution control and sewage and solid waste disposal facilities located at GPC’s Scherer steam electric generating plant.

GPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Southern Company. It is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and purchase of electricity and the sale of electric service within the State of Georgia at retail in over 530 cities and towns (including Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Rome, and Savannah), as well as in rural areas and at wholesale.

The Hunton team included Steven C. Friend, Patrick C. Jamieson, Monika M. Dziewa and Ryan Metz. Chris Kulp provided tax advice.