Hunton Advises Consumers Energy Company on Tax-Exempt Remarketing

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as counsel to Consumers Energy Company (the “Company”) in connection with the remarketing of $35 million of Michigan Strategic Fund Variable Rate Limited Obligation Revenue Bonds (Consumers Energy Company Project), Series 2005 (the “Bonds”). The Bonds were originally issued for the purpose of paying all or part of the cost of the construction, acquisition, improvement and installation of certain solid waste disposal facilities owned by the Company.

The Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMS Energy Corporation, is an electric and gas utility company serving Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Company owns and operates electric generation and distribution facilities and gas transmission, storage, and distribution facilities. The Company’s customer base consists of a mix of primarily residential, commercial and diversified industrial customers. The Company provides electricity and/or natural gas to 6.8 million of Michigan’s 10 million residents

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Jingyi "Alice" Yao.