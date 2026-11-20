Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Evergy Metro, Inc. (Evergy Metro) in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% Mortgage Bonds, Series 2026 due 2036.

Evergy Metro is an integrated, regulated electric utility, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. As of December 31, 2025, Evergy Metro served approximately 591,800 customers located in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Evergy Metro’s customers included approximately 524,800 residences, 65,200 commercial firms, and 1,800 industrials, municipalities and other electric utilities as of December 31, 2025. Evergy Metro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Evergy, Inc.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Matthew A. Hayes. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.