Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Duke Energy Corporation (“Duke Energy”) in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $875 million aggregate principal amount of 6.05% Senior Notes due 2036.

Duke Energy, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified energy company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with both regulated and unregulated utility operations. It conducts its business through two operating business segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure. Duke Energy’s Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 8.7 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment serves approximately 1.6 million total customers, including approximately 1 million customers located in the Carolinas and 565,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Matthew A. Hayes and Monika M. Bernasiuk. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.