Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with Cleco Power LLC’s offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2031, in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers.

Cleco Power LLC (“Cleco Power”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that engages principally in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity within Louisiana.

The Hunton team included Peter O’Brien, Patrick C. Jamieson, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Nancy Xu. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice. Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice.