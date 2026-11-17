Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on The Southern Company’s (the “Company”) SEC-registered offering of 40 million equity units (initially consisting of 40 million corporate units), which included an additional 5 million corporate units purchased pursuant to the full exercise of the overallotment option.

The Southern Company is the parent company of three traditional electric operating companies, Southern Power Company and Southern Company Gas. The traditional electric operating companies — Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company and Mississippi Power Company — are each operating public utility companies providing electric services to retail customers in three Southeastern states of the United States in addition to wholesale customers in the Southeast. Southern Power Company develops, constructs, acquires, owns, operates and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. Southern Company Gas is an energy services holding company whose primary business is the distribution of natural gas in four states – Illinois, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee – through the natural gas distribution utilities. Southern Company Gas is also involved in several other businesses that are complementary to the distribution of natural gas.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Steven C. Friend, Patrick C. Jamieson, Monika M. Dziewa, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Nancy Xu. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice. Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice.