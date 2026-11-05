Hunton Advises on Xcel Energy, Inc.’s $2.5B Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with Xcel Energy, Inc.’s inaugural offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, which included an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount purchased pursuant to the full exercise of the greenshoe option, in a private placement under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Xcel Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company with four utility subsidiaries: Northern States Power Company, a Minnesota corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 1.6 million customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota and natural gas utility service to approximately 0.6 million customers in Minnesota and North Dakota; Northern States Power Company, a Wisconsin corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 0.3 million customers and natural gas utility service to approximately 0.1 million customers in Wisconsin and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado, a Colorado corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas utility service to approximately 1.5 million customers in Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, a New Mexico corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 0.4 million customers in Texas and New Mexico.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Patrick C. Jamieson, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao, Monika M. Dziewa and Casey Shaw. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice. Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice.