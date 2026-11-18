Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s (Oncor) issuance of CA$500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and CA$750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.85% Senior Secured Notes due 2036 in an offering to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and under applicable Canadian securities regulations to eligible purchasers.

Oncor is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution company that provides electricity to end-use customers through their electrical systems, as well as transmission grid connections to merchant generation facilities and interconnections to other transmission grids in Texas. Oncor operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering electricity to more than 4.1 million homes and businesses and operating more than 145,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines.

The Hunton team included Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Adam R. O’Brian, Patrick C. Jamieson, Reuben H. Pearlman, Monika M. Bernasiuk and Kathleen Dill. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.